What crime tv drama should i watch tonight?

List of Crime TV Dramas to Watch

If you’re a fan of crime dramas, you’re in luck. There are plenty of great shows out there that offer suspense, mystery, and intrigue. Whether you’re looking for something gritty and intense or something more lighthearted, there’s a show out there for you.

Here are some of the best crime TV dramas to watch:

1. Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad is one of the most critically acclaimed crime dramas of all time. The show tells the story of a high school chemistry teacher who turns to cooking and selling methamphetamine to provide for his family after he is diagnosed with cancer.

The show is known for its breathtaking cinematography, intense plot twists, and unforgettable characters. Bryan Cranston’s performance as Walter White is particularly noteworthy, as he transitions from a sympathetic protagonist to a morally compromised anti-hero over the course of the show’s five seasons.

2. The Wire

The Wire is a crime drama that takes place in Baltimore, Maryland. The show explores the interconnectedness of law enforcement, politicians, drug dealers, and citizens in the city.

The Wire is known for its realistic portrayal of the drug trade and its impact on the city’s residents. The show features a large cast of characters, including police officers, drug kingpins, and children from impoverished neighborhoods, each with their own unique perspective on the city’s problems.

3. True Detective

True Detective is an anthology crime drama that features different sets of detectives investigating different crimes each season. The show is known for its atmospheric tone and strong performances from its lead actors.

The first season of True Detective, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, is especially acclaimed for its haunting imagery, philosophical musings, and masterful storytelling.

4. Mindhunter

Mindhunter is a crime drama that takes place in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when the FBI was just beginning to develop its profiling techniques for serial killers. The show follows two FBI agents as they interview convicted serial killers to understand their thought processes and motivations.

Mindhunter is known for its meticulous attention to detail and its realistic portrayal of the criminal mind. The show is based on the real-life experiences of retired FBI agent John E. Douglas, who co-wrote the book on which the show is based.

5. Luther

Luther is a crime drama that takes place in London and follows the adventures of a brilliant detective named John Luther. The show is known for its intense action, dark humor, and complex characters.

Idris Elba’s performance as John Luther is particularly notable, as he brings a rough edge and vulnerability to the character that sets him apart from other TV detectives.

6. Broadchurch

Broadchurch is a crime drama that takes place in a small town in England. The show follows two detectives as they investigate the murder of a young boy and the impact the murder has on the town’s residents.

Broadchurch is known for its nuanced portrayal of grief and the way it slowly reveals the identities of the townspeople and their connections to the crime. The show features strong performances from Olivia Colman and David Tennant as the lead detectives.

7. Ozark

Ozark is a crime drama that takes place in Missouri and follows a family who moves to the Ozarks to launder money for a drug cartel. The show is known for its intense plot twists and the way it keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Jason Bateman’s performance as the family patriarch is particularly noteworthy, as he balances the stress of managing the money-laundering operation with the challenges of being a good husband and father.

8. Fargo

Fargo is an anthology crime drama that is loosely based on the 1996 film of the same name. The show features different sets of characters each season as they get caught up in various criminal enterprises in and around Fargo, North Dakota.

The show is known for its quirky humor, memorable characters, and unpredictable plot twists. The first season, which starred Billy Bob Thornton as a hitman, is particularly acclaimed for its darkly comic tone and its exploration of the nature of evil.

9. Narcos

Narcos is a crime drama that explores the war on drugs in Colombia in the 1980s and 1990s. The show follows the rise and fall of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar, as well as the DEA agents who are tasked with bringing him to justice.

Narcos is known for its gritty realism and its exploration of the complex political and social factors that led to the rise of the drug trade in Colombia. The show features strong performances from Wagner Moura as Escobar and Boyd Holbrook as DEA agent Steve Murphy.

10. Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders is a crime drama that takes place in England in the aftermath of World War I. The show follows the adventures of a gang called the Peaky Blinders, as they try to expand their criminal empire and maintain control of their territory.

The show is known for its stylish cinematography, its memorable characters, and its exploration of the economic and political forces that shaped post-war England. Cillian Murphy’s performance as gang leader Tommy Shelby is particularly noteworthy.

No matter which crime TV dramas you choose to watch, you’re sure to be in for a thrilling ride.

