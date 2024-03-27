  • Wed. Mar 27th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Travel & Tourism

What Do We Know about The Baltimore Bridge

Byadmin

Mar 27, 2024 #Baltimore

The Baltimore Bridge, also known as the Francis Scott Key Bridge, is a prominent landmark in Baltimore, Maryland. Spanning the Patapsco River, the bridge connects the city of Baltimore to the neighboring Anne Arundel County. It is a vital transportation artery for the region, carrying thousands of vehicles daily across its span.

The Baltimore Bridge is a steel through arch bridge that was completed in 1976. It was named in honor of Francis Scott Key, the Baltimore lawyer who wrote the lyrics to “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the War of 1812. The bridge is a key link in the Baltimore Beltway, the interstate highway system that encircles the city. It is a crucial route for commuters and travelers heading to and from Baltimore’s busy inner harbor area as well as the nearby Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

One of the iconic features of the Baltimore Bridge is its distinctive design. The bridge soars high above the Patapsco River, offering stunning views of the surrounding area. Its sweeping arches and graceful lines make it a favorite subject for photographers and artists. The bridge has become a symbol of the city of Baltimore, representing its strength and resilience.

By admin

Related Post

Durham North East North East News Travel & Tourism
Barnard Castle: pipelaying gathers pace on £155m water pipeline
Mar 27, 2024 NWater
Travel & Tourism
Illuminated vs. Non-Illuminated Signs: Pros and Cons
Mar 26, 2024 Dave Stopher
Health Life Travel & Tourism
Where to take the kids over Easter in Northumberland in 2024
Mar 26, 2024 admin

You missed

Durham North East North East News Travel & Tourism
Travel & Tourism
Arts & Culture Health Life
Health