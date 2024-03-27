What Do We Know about The Baltimore Bridge

The Baltimore Bridge, also known as the Francis Scott Key Bridge, is a prominent landmark in Baltimore, Maryland. Spanning the Patapsco River, the bridge connects the city of Baltimore to the neighboring Anne Arundel County. It is a vital transportation artery for the region, carrying thousands of vehicles daily across its span.

The Baltimore Bridge is a steel through arch bridge that was completed in 1976. It was named in honor of Francis Scott Key, the Baltimore lawyer who wrote the lyrics to “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the War of 1812. The bridge is a key link in the Baltimore Beltway, the interstate highway system that encircles the city. It is a crucial route for commuters and travelers heading to and from Baltimore’s busy inner harbor area as well as the nearby Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

One of the iconic features of the Baltimore Bridge is its distinctive design. The bridge soars high above the Patapsco River, offering stunning views of the surrounding area. Its sweeping arches and graceful lines make it a favorite subject for photographers and artists. The bridge has become a symbol of the city of Baltimore, representing its strength and resilience.