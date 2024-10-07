  • Mon. Oct 7th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Education Health Life

What happens in October in the North East of England?

Byadmin

Oct 7, 2024

October in the North East of England is a month filled with exciting events and activities for both locals and tourists to enjoy. From vibrant autumn festivals to spooky Halloween events, there is something for everyone to experience in this region during this time of year.

One of the most popular events in October in the North East is the Northumberland National Park Dark Skies Festival. This two-week long festival celebrates the beauty of the night sky and offers a range of activities such as stargazing sessions, guided night walks, and astronomy talks. Visitors can explore the stunning dark skies of the Northumberland National Park, which has been designated as a Dark Sky Park due to its lack of light pollution.

For those who prefer something a little spookier, there are plenty of Halloween events to enjoy in the North East. The city of Newcastle hosts a variety of haunted tours, ghost walks, and eerie events throughout the month of October. Visitors can explore the city’s haunted history and learn about the supernatural tales that have been passed down through generations.

By admin

Related Post

Buisiness Business Education Eduction
How this academic is at the centre of HR knowledge exchange in the north-east
Oct 7, 2024 Pressoffice
Education Health Life
How to prepare for the Clock change in the UK in October
Oct 7, 2024 admin
Education Health Life
How to get motivated on a Monday Morning in October?
Oct 7, 2024 admin

You missed

Buisiness Business Education Eduction
Education Health Life
Recruitment Technology
Education Health Life