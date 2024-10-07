What happens in October in the North East of England?

October in the North East of England is a month filled with exciting events and activities for both locals and tourists to enjoy. From vibrant autumn festivals to spooky Halloween events, there is something for everyone to experience in this region during this time of year.

One of the most popular events in October in the North East is the Northumberland National Park Dark Skies Festival. This two-week long festival celebrates the beauty of the night sky and offers a range of activities such as stargazing sessions, guided night walks, and astronomy talks. Visitors can explore the stunning dark skies of the Northumberland National Park, which has been designated as a Dark Sky Park due to its lack of light pollution.

For those who prefer something a little spookier, there are plenty of Halloween events to enjoy in the North East. The city of Newcastle hosts a variety of haunted tours, ghost walks, and eerie events throughout the month of October. Visitors can explore the city’s haunted history and learn about the supernatural tales that have been passed down through generations.