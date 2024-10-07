How to Prepare for the Clock Change in the UK in October

As the days get shorter and the nights get longer, it’s that time of year again when we set our clocks back one hour in the UK. This annual event, known as the end of Daylight Saving Time, occurs on the last Sunday in October. While gaining an extra hour of sleep might sound appealing, the clock change can disrupt our internal body clocks and sleep patterns. Here are some tips on how to prepare for the clock change in October to help you adjust smoothly.

One of the most important things you can do to prepare for the clock change is to gradually adjust your sleep schedule. In the days leading up to the end of Daylight Saving Time, try going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night and waking up 15 minutes earlier in the morning. This gradual shift will help your body adjust to the time change and make it easier for you to fall asleep and wake up at the new time. It’s also a good idea to avoid stimulants like caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime, as these can interfere with your ability to fall asleep.

In addition to adjusting your sleep schedule, it’s also a good idea to make your environment conducive to sleep. Make sure your bedroom is cool, dark, and quiet to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Consider using blackout curtains to block out any light from outside, and use a white noise machine or earplugs to drown out any noise that might disrupt your sleep. You may also want to avoid screens like phones, tablets, and computers before bed, as the blue light emitted from these devices can interfere with your body’s production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep.