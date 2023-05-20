What is Best games to be played on the Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch is now one of the most popular gaming consoles worldwide, with its unique hybrid design that allows for both handheld and home console gameplay. Since the release of the Switch in 2017, several games have been developed to showcase its capabilities and provide an exciting gaming experience for users. This article will detail some of the best games available on the Nintendo Switch, categorized by genre.

Adventure

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is often hailed as one of the best games of all time, and for good reason. It’s an open-world game that lets you explore the vast world of Hyrule, fight monsters, and solve puzzles. The game’s dynamic weather system, along with its physics-based gameplay, adds an extra layer of immersion to the game.

Super Mario Odyssey is another adventure game that has captured the hearts of Switch owners. It follows Mario as he travels to different worlds in his airship, aiming to save Princess Peach from Bowser. The game features several worlds that are expertly designed, each with its own set of challenges and collectibles to find. The game’s unique capture system also allows Mario to take control of different objects and enemies, adding a new dimension to the gameplay.

Action

Bayonetta 2 is a fast-paced action game that combines gunplay and melee combat to deliver an exhilarating experience. The game’s titular character, Bayonetta, is a witch who has to fight against angels and demons to save the world. The game is known for its stylish combat system, which allows for different combos and moves, as well as its over-the-top set pieces.

DOOM is a first-person shooter that was originally released in 2016, but its Nintendo Switch port released in 2017. The game puts you in the shoes of a space marine who has to fight his way through hordes of demons on Mars. The game’s fast-paced gameplay, along with its brutal finishers, make for a satisfying experience. The game also features multiplayer and arcade modes for users who want to compete with others.

RPG

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a role-playing game developed by Monolith Soft. It follows a boy named Rex, who is on a quest to find a living paradise called Elysium. The game features an expansive world filled with different creatures and environments, and the game’s combat system is based on timed button presses and special abilities called “Blades.”

Octopath Traveler is another RPG that has been praised for its gorgeous visuals and unique combat system. The game features eight protagonists with their own stories, and players can choose which character to follow at any given time. The game’s combat system is turn-based, but it features a “Boost” mechanic that allows players to chain multiple actions together for devastating results.

Sports

FIFA 21 Legacy Edition allows players to take control of their favorite football teams and compete against others online. The game features updated rosters and kits, as well as different game modes, such as Career Mode and Ultimate Team. The game’s controls are intuitive, and it allows users to play with a single Joy-Con, making it a great game to play with friends.

PGA Tour 2K21 is perfect for those who love golf or just want a relaxing game to play. The game features several real-life golf courses, as well as a character creation system that allows players to create their own golfer. The game’s controls are easy to pick up, and it features different modes, such as Career Mode and Online Societies, to keep players engaged.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the best games available on the Nintendo Switch, but there are so many more to choose from. Other honorable mentions include Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Whether you’re into adventure, action, RPG, or sports games, the Nintendo Switch has something to offer for everyone.

