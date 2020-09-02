Currently, the problems of gambling addiction and money laundering in gambling have become relevant in almost all countries. In this regard, various services began to appear in the online space, limiting the activity of users in gambling establishments. An example of such a service is the British Gamstop (Game stop).

What is Game Stop and how to get around it

Gamstop is a voluntary service whose task is to limit the possibilities of a registered user to participate in gambling. It applies to all types of gambling establishments – online casinos, poker rooms, bookmakers, bingo halls, etc. Restrictions are introduced only for resources licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). Only residents of the United Kingdom can use the service.

Nevertheless, even after registration for Game Stop, gambling entertainment remains available to fans. There are at least 6 ways to get around the restrictions:

Register at gambling establishments that do not cooperate with the service, for example, play at casinos not on gamstop;

Apply to the services of online gambling establishments working with cryptocurrency, for example Bitcoin casinos, which do not require registration and verification of client data;

Use for registration the personal data of partners (relatives, friends) who are not registered with Gamstop;

Play in “land-based” establishments;

Wait until the period of restrictions specified during registration in Gamestop ends, and unsubscribe;

Use anonymizing services and programs, such as VPN, anonymous proxies, TOR browser and the like, to register and play on gambling resources.

Site types

As the Gamestop action applies to all types of virtual gambling establishments, all of them are available in the non Gamstop mode. Bypassing the service, you can:

Play online casinos and live casinos;

Place bets on sports and e-sports, other types of events in bookmakers;

Take part in cash games and online poker tournaments;

Participate in regular lotteries and remain current clients of bingo halls.

Non Gamstop casino to play

For those who want to play bypassing Gamestop, it will not be difficult to find a list of available online casinos. It is enough to enter the appropriate query in the search engine and follow the received links to the aggregator sites. The wording of the request can be almost anything, for example, casinos not on gamstop.

Search results will allow you to take advantage of all the benefits of non gamstop casino:

Simple registration and minimum requirements for the personal data of the client and their verification;

Confidentiality of financial transactions and game results;

The ability to replenish accounts and withdraw winnings in cryptocurrency or through wallets of electronic payment systems;

A wide selection of gambling entertainment;

Many lucrative offers within the bonus program and loyalty program.

Non-gamestop providers

In non gamstop establishments, slot machines and other options for gambling entertainment are available from almost all well-known gambling software providers – NetEnt, Microgamong, Evolution Games, EZugi, Pragmatic Play, PlayTech and more than six dozen brands. However, customers need to carefully study the rules and conditions of the institution, since some of the vendors limit the availability of their software to players from different countries.

Types of licenses for casinos not on gamestop

When bypassing gamstop, it is preferable to choose online casinos with international licenses to play. They can be issued by the Government of Malta (GMA), the Government or the Gambling Commission of Curacao, the Government of Gibraltar and others. Customers should be aware that many casinos operating under such licenses do not allow registration and gambling for players from certain countries. As a rule, the UK is included in the list of prohibited jurisdictions. You can clarify this information in the user agreement, the rules and conditions of the gambling establishment, and its support service.

FAQ

What is Gamstop? Gamstop is a voluntary internet service that restricts the user’s gambling activity. Works only for UK residents and UKGC licensed establishments only.

How does gamstop work? The user of the service is registered, and after its completion he will be automatically excluded from the game in any licensed gambling establishment in the UK.

How to get around gamstop? You can bypass the restrictions by registering at gambling establishments that do not cooperate with the service, or playing a game for cryptocurrency, using someone else’s data or programs and services for anonymous surfing the Internet. You can also play in offline establishments or wait until the end of your Gamstop subscription and unsubscribe.

What gambling sites are not on gamstop? All kinds of gambling resources work bypassing gamstop – casinos, poker rooms, bookmakers, lotteries and bingo, etc.

Is it safe to play at Non Gamstop Gambling Sites? If the gambling establishment has an international license