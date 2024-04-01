What is Stockton Calling?

Stockton Calling is an annual music festival held in Stockton-on-Tees, a town in the northeast of England. The event showcases a diverse range of musical talent across multiple venues in the town, with both established and up-and-coming artists performing throughout the day and night. Stockton Calling has become a much-anticipated event in the local music scene, drawing in crowds from near and far to experience the vibrant atmosphere and diverse lineup of performers.

One of the key features of Stockton Calling is its unique setup, with each of the venues hosting different genres of music to cater to a wide range of tastes. From indie and rock to folk and electronic, there is something for everyone at Stockton Calling. The festival provides a platform for both local and national artists to showcase their talents, creating a melting pot of musical creativity and energy.

In addition to the live music, Stockton Calling also offers a range of other activities and entertainment throughout the day. There are food stalls, bars, and street performers, creating a lively and bustling atmosphere in the town center. The festival has a reputation for being a welcoming and inclusive event, bringing people together to celebrate their love of music and creativity.