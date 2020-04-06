Blackpods manufactured using a fantastic matte texture & black finish. W1 Pop-up chip is making it a fantastic device. Users can pair such devices within the phone within a fraction of seconds. Thus, they are featuring a better pairing experience. Blackpods are a perfect solution for those who don’t want to spend 200+ bucks on Apple AirPods. Buying blackpods can be beneficial because it produces the high-end quality sound and comes with Airoha 1536U chipset. Majority of the users are buying such device due to following reasons-

Full compatibility of IOS & Android device

Wireless charging support

Customization of Transparency mode

Such a device is associated with bass boosting technology and compatible with Bluetooth 5.0. Having a pair of blackpods can be beneficial because they look very cool. The price difference between apple AirPods and blackpods is huge. Here I have recapitulated vital details regarding Blackpods where you have a glance.

Fast charging case

Just put Black pod back in case for15 minutes and enjoy wonderful music experience for almost 5 hours. This particular device can work with all Apple, Bluetooth, and Android gadgets. Manufacturers are featuring quick charging technology in the device. To purchase Black pod, then you should visit our official website where you can easily buy a device. Users can avail a high-end quality product at $39.97.

24 hour Bitterly life

The company is offering a wireless charging case that is offering more than 24 hours of the listening setup. Users can set up the device within a fraction of minutes. This particular device comes with a higher frequency range and ultimate noise cancellation feature. If you are looking for the best wireless earphones, then Black pod would be an ideal solution for you. It is a water resistant model, so you can use it in the water with ease. This fantastic device is utterly resistant to water and dust. Users can easily use such a device in the workout sessions.

Control device

The user will control the volume and will swap the songs with voice commands. In order to activate Siri, then a person should tap on the Blackpods with a finger. You can easily pair blackpods with Bluetooth enabled devices. When you open the charging case, then blackpods automatically connect to the device. It is an incredible device that is associated with tap gestures. The company is offering top-notch quality AAC audio in the device. Overall, such a device will surely be able to improve the overall music experience.

Internals & design

A lot of people are buying blackpods that are completely free from the wires. It is offering the noise-canceling feature that is added benefit for the users. Therefore, you will able to hear the environment sound while wearing blackpods.

Wrap up

Lastly, standard earphones like blackpods are great because these are completely free from the wires. A lot of people are buying such a device that is associated with dual optical sensors. Therefore, you will able to make access to ear detection features. Thus, you can play music anytime and anywhere.