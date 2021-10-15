Rhinoplasty, also known as a nose job, is a very common aesthetic procedure for men and women. Most surgeons agree that it’s among the most challenging cosmetic surgeries. While some people are thrilled with the results on the first try, others don’t get the results they wanted. That is when most patients turn to revision rhinoplasty. The revision procedures are also tricky; you have to find a specialist that can improve or correct the negative results of the first surgery effortlessly. These are the rare cases that can warrant a rhinoplasty revision.

You Are Having Trouble Breathing



Breathing problems are the first reason for a revision surgery. If the nose job doesn’t heal properly, it can lead to functional problems, including breathing issues. This can affect your ability to exercise and sleep. If your quality of life is compromised, a revision procedure is needed to get you back to good health. You should get a nose that looks great and still functions properly. The airway should be considered and maintained during the operation. The specialist is supposed to focus on functionality as well as beauty. However, the surgeon is not always at fault for complications since they can’t oversee the recovery process. If you don’t take your recovery seriously, you may have complications that force you to seek revision surgery.

Innovations



There are always strategy and technique updates in the rhinoplasty world. That can make anyone feel that a second surgery may yield more favorable aesthetic results. Most patients want results that look natural and are not overly obvious. If you got your nose job in the 90s, natural results were not always part of the plan. So another procedure today can give you a look you wanted all those years ago. There is more artistry and finesse with cosmetic surgeons today. If that is the reason you want a second surgery, consult with your doctor first. They should walk you through the procedure one more time and help you adequately prepare.

You Have Experienced A New Nose Injury Or Trauma



New trauma or injury can send you back for revision rhinoplasty. You are still prone to injuries after the first procedure, which can affect the results you had achieved the first time. The first one or two years after the nose job, you should try to be cautious to avoid severe types of trauma. Sports injuries are most common. So if you play contact sports, ensure your nose is protected to prevent a second surgery. Your nose may still be a bit fragile even after you have recovered because the soft tissue and cartilage have been reconstructed. So if you have injured your nose, a revision can help you repair it. But you have to look for a surgeon that is experienced in both primary and revision rhinoplasty. The revision procedure is similar to the first one, but it can be challenging because of the scar tissue.

Desire For Refinement



Rhinoplasty recovery takes a long time; it can be hard to know what your nose will look like. After the healing is done, you may notice some minor imperfections that you wish to correct. This is the most common reason for a second rhinoplasty. Even when the overall results are ideal, some patients may still need perfection. Unfortunately, some of the expectations are unrealistic and may keep patients in and out of surgery. It can be smoothing a minor bump or lifting the nasal tip. However, some people are okay living these minor imperfections. But if you feel like a revision will do you good and give you the nose you want, you can schedule a consultation with your surgeon. Subtle refinements can improve your overall look and correct the original procedure almost to perfection.

Your Nose Appears Too Thin Or Too Wide



Rhinoplasty surgery involves the alterations of the nose width. Normally you will be shown pictures of what to expect after the surgery. In most cases, the expectations will be met, and the nose will agree with your face completely. Still, the patient may feel like the nose appears too ide or thin on the face and ask for another correction surgery. The revision will tweak the results and give you a nose that balances your facial features. The functionality and appearance of the nose are closely related. So if the nose appears too thin or wide, it may affect your breathing. It’s essential to get the problem addressed to ensure there are no further complications. The nose should be functional but also promotional and promote facial harmony. It should blend without standing out. What works for one patient may not work for another. You have the right to get the nose you wanted from the beginning.

The Results Are Not What You Hoped For



There are times when the previous rhinoplasty did not give you the results you wanted at all. The nose may still be asymmetrical, pointy, crooked, or flat. Most insurance covers don’t cater to cosmetic rhinoplasty. After paying for the procedure and getting poor results, it can be devastating. A revision is the only thing that can make the situation better. It can also be a change of taste, maybe you wanted a pointed nose when you got the first surgery, but now you don’t. Beauty standards keep changing, and it can influence anyone to seek a different look. Rhinoplasty results are subjective, and most people change their looks all the time. So if the results no longer fit your style, you can seek another revision rhinoplasty from a reliable surgeon.

Conclusion

Rhinoplasty can improve your facial appearance by enhancing the balance between your nose and other facial features. The procedure can also improve your breathing if you have problems. But the aesthetic results are not always perfect, which warrants a revision rhinoplasty. There are risks and benefits. When you are lucky, you will get it right the first time. If not, a revision can help you get the results you want.