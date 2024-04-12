What Motor Racing Events Typically happen in April?

Several significant motor racing events typically happen in April, including:

Formula One: The Formula One season usually kicks off in March, but April often sees races continuing. Depending on the calendar for that year, races like the Bahrain Grand Prix or the Chinese Grand Prix might take place in April.

MotoGP: The MotoGP season typically begins in March, and April often features races like the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, or the Argentina Grand Prix.

NASCAR: The NASCAR Cup Series usually has races throughout the month of April at various tracks across the United States.

IndyCar Series: The IndyCar Series also typically has races scheduled in April, including events like the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.