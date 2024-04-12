Who is Bridget Jones?

Bridget Jones is a fictional character created by British author Helen Fielding. She first appeared in Fielding’s novel “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” published in 1996, and later in its sequels “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason” (1999) and “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (2013).

Bridget Jones is a single woman in her thirties living in London. The novels are written in the form of a diary, chronicling Bridget’s personal and romantic adventures, as well as her struggles with weight, self-esteem, and relationships. The character has become iconic for her relatable portrayal of modern womanhood, and the books have been adapted into successful films starring Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones.

The Bridget Jones movies have been quite successful both critically and commercially. The film adaptations, starring Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones, Colin Firth as Mark Darcy, and Hugh Grant as Daniel Cleaver, received positive reviews and garnered significant box office success.

The first film, “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” was released in 2001 and was a commercial hit, grossing over $280 million worldwide. It received positive reviews from critics, particularly praising Zellweger’s performance as Bridget.

The sequel, “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason,” was released in 2004. While it didn’t quite match the critical acclaim of the first film, it still performed well at the box office, grossing over $260 million worldwide.

In 2016, a third film, “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” was released, marking the return of the original cast. Despite the long gap between sequels, it was also a commercial success, grossing over $210 million worldwide.

Overall, the Bridget Jones movies have been highly popular and have solidified the character’s status as an iconic figure in popular culture.