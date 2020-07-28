Tezos is considered a new platform for decentralized applications and smart contracts. It is one of the good investments. It is created by ex-Morgan Stanley analyst Arthur Breitman. This particular blockchain network is incorporated with a digital token that is well known as Tez or Tezzie. Such fantastic Cryptocurrency isn’t depending on the mining. Token holders are continually receiving a reward for participating in the Proof of stake mechanism. It has become one of the great platforms that are incorporated with a lot of features that are making it unique.

It is almost similar to the Ethereum that is a peer-to-peer network. This particular project is already backed by the biggest community that has the main task to guard the protocol of Tezos. In the forthcoming paragraphs, we are going to discuss important information about Tezos.

Why Tezos is a unique platform?

Tezos is the best ever platform that is continually supporting the functionality of the smart contract and will enable the developers to create decentralized applications. The majority of the early blockchain totally depends on the development of mining communities and teams that will enable a person to build a perfect decision-making process in the network of users. It has become one of the most popular blockchain platforms that will enable users to create a decision-making process in the network of users.

Is Tezos beneficial or not?

Nothing is better than Tezos that is utilizing a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in which participants are providing essential computational resources that will enable a person to keep the network working properly. It is a really cheaper platform as compared to others like blockchain. This platform will enable a person to create smart contracts and develop dApps, facilitates formal verification and others. If you are searching for the safer & code correctness, then you should opt for Tezos that is continually offering both things for the high-value use cases.

Best platform

Tezos has already faced a tough start. It has already become a promising platform that is offering powerful technical innovations. Tezos wants to become an adaptable blockchain project. They are continually focusing on building a perfect Cryptocurrency that is completely democratic. They want to avoid the toughest situations like hard forks. Such an incredible platform is using the proof of stake algorithm that will able to perform almost 40 transactions within a fraction of seconds on the beta network. Smart contract readability is considered as important, and they are striving for the accurate & correct coding possible. Tezos is making the use of Michelson coding language that is using the verification to avoid lots of bugs in the network. They already want to create a smart contract that will be free from the bug.

Moving Further, a lot of Cryptocurrency investors totally depends on the Tezos ico restore. It has become a promising platform that is continually offering technical innovations in terms of consensus mechanism. It comes with a supportive community that will able to improve its protocol.