Choosing a new cricket bat is almost a sacred process for club cricketers up and down the country. A new bat represents fresh hope for a good season at the crease and has the potential to boost a cricketer’s confidence and performance out in the middle. There are many factors that must be taken into consideration when looking at new cricket bats including the quality, weight, feel and look. Below we explore these factors to help you find the right one for you.

Grade

First you should be deciding what grade you are wanting. This refers to the quality and grain structure of the wood used in creating the bat, with Grade 1 or 1+ representing the highest quality of cricket bat. Lower grades tend to be cheaper but look less visually appealing when it comes to grain structure, although this may not mean the performance will be significantly impacted. Professional players will typically use Grade 1 or 1+, but it’s not essential for amateur cricketers to splash out on this price tag. How much you are willing to spend will ultimately influence your choice of grade.

Profile

Profile is another factor you should be aware of when searching for your new stick. The profile of a cricket bat relates to the shape of the blade which ideally needs to suit your playing style and surface. Here in the UK, playing surfaces traditionally bounce lower than those in other parts of the world, so a bat with a low middle or ‘sweet spot’ is usually a better option. These types of profiles will also be more suited to players who like to get on the front foot more than the back, but the bat may feel heavier. Bats with higher middles will often feel lighter and have a better pickup because the balance of the bat is higher on the blade, but it can sometimes impact your explosive striking ability.

Weight

The pickup of a bat is determined by the weight as well as the profile. Cricket bats typically range from around 2lb 6oz up to 3oz, but each player will have a preference on the weight that they are comfortable with. A bat should be light enough for you to pick up and swing around without injuring yourself, but not too light that the impact of the ball hurts your hands. Have a play around with some bats owned by your teammates to determine what sort of weight is right for you.

Aesthetics

Finally, the design of a bat needs to appeal to you in order to give you confidence when walking out to the middle and to enhance your kit bag. You may prefer sleek and simple or bold and vivid – but you can find all sorts of designs from a range of bat manufacturers. If you don’t like the grip or the grip colour, they can be easily replaced at home.

So, if you are in the market for a new bat this spring, keep these factors in mind so you can find the best option to support your efforts and performance throughout the season. A good quality bat should last you at least a couple of years, so make sure you find the right one for you.