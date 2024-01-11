What to do in the North East on a Rainy January Day?

When January rolls around and the rain starts pouring, it can be easy to succumb to the gloomy weather and stay indoors. However, the North East is full of exciting activities and places to explore even on the rainiest of days. From indoor attractions to cozy cafes, here are some ideas to make the most of a rainy January day in the North East:

Visit a Museum or Art Gallery

One of the best ways to beat the rainy day blues is by immersing yourself in art and culture. The North East is home to a variety of world-class museums and art galleries that are perfect for a day of exploration. You can visit the renowned Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art in Gateshead, which showcases contemporary art from around the world and often hosts unique exhibitions and events.

If history is more your cup of tea, head to the Discovery Museum in Newcastle. This fascinating museum tells the story of Newcastle and the surrounding area, from its industrial heritage to its role in World War II. With interactive displays and informative exhibits, there is plenty to learn and discover.

Indulge in Retail Therapy

When the rain is falling outside, why not take shelter in one of the North East’s fantastic shopping centers? Metrocentre in Gateshead is one of the largest shopping malls in Europe and offers a wide range of shops, restaurants, and entertainment options. From high street brands to luxury boutiques, there is something to suit every taste and budget.

If you prefer a more unique and independent shopping experience, make your way to Grainger Market in Newcastle. This vibrant market has been a fixture in the city for over 180 years and is home to a variety of stalls selling everything from fresh produce to vintage clothing and handmade crafts. Spend a few hours browsing through the narrow aisles and find hidden gems to take home.

Cosy Up in a Cafe

Rainy days call for hot drinks and cozy corners, and the North East has no shortage of charming cafes to choose from. Quayside in Newcastle is a great place to start, with its riverside views and an array of cafes lining the waterfront. Grab a hot cup of coffee or tea, find a window seat, and watch the world go by as you stay cozy and dry.

If you’re in Durham, a visit to Vennels Café is a must. Situated in one of Durham’s hidden alleyways, this quaint little cafe offers delicious homemade cakes and savory treats. The rustic interior and friendly atmosphere make it the perfect spot to escape the rain and enjoy a relaxing afternoon.

Conclusion

While a rainy January day may not be ideal for outdoor activities, it doesn’t mean that you have to stay home and be bored. The North East is brimming with indoor attractions, shopping centers, and cozy cafes that can provide a perfect escape from the rainy weather.

Whether you’re interested in art and culture, shopping, or simply finding a cozy spot to relax, there are plenty of options to suit your preferences. So, the next time the raindrops start falling, embrace the opportunity to explore all that the North East has to offer.