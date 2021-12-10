When it comes to golfing, apparel can make or break your game. It sounds silly, but it’s true. If you wear an uncomfortable golfing shirt, you may end up losing the game. On the other hand, a snug shirt can keep you going all 18 holes.

This post will cover the basics of golf shirts.

What Makes a Golf Shirt?

Golf shirts come in many different materials, helping the player do their best while still looking good. Wearing a good pair of clothes can help you enjoy your game more and help you to reap the many health benefits of golf.

Of course, some clothes can come in different materials. Let’s discuss some common materials that make up a golf shirt.

Elastance

Elastance allows the fabric to stretch.

When you golf, you may not want a too-tight shirt. One reason for this is that you’re going to be moving around a lot when you play and a shirt that’s too restrictive is no good.

Cotton

There are different cotton shirts, but most are designed to be comfortable, breathable, and designed for long-term use.

If your shirt does not feel good, it can distract you from the game, which can end up ruining it.

Polyester

Polyester can give your shirts a sporty look. Most sportswear of high quality tends to have polyester. However, some people prefer the comfort of cotton, so it is subjective.

Some polyester clothes may have Spandex, giving the shirts some stretchability.

Other Features

When considering golf clothes, there are other features you may want to think about. These features include:

Moisture Wicking

You’re going to get moisture on your shirt, be it sweat, a bit of rain, or splashing from the ball hitting a water hazard a bit too hard.

A good shirt will have moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry even after hours of playing.

Antibacterial

Some high-tech shirts will come with antibacterial materials to prevent odours and keep you smelling fresh during your golf adventure.

This is especially important if you are golfing with friends. It also makes a great gift for your golf partner!

UV Protection

If you’re going to be golfing in the hot sun, then you may want to have a shirt that protects against harmful UV rays. Some Stitch Golf apparel will have protection that can be quite extensive, allowing you to avoid the sun completely.

It Just Feels Good

Ultimately, feel is what you should be going for with any golf shirt. If it doesn’t feel good, then it can interfere with your game. If you have a shirt that feels nice, then you can perform better.

Conclusion

Golf clothes are essential when you’re playing a round, perhaps just as vital as the golf equipment you use.

Do not leave home and hit the course without a good golfing shirt in your arsenal.

Top players tend to pack a few backups, just in case — we’re certain you won’t regret it.