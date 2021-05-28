It’s funny how first dates are all the same-cinema, food, amusement parks, food bazaars, carnivals, etc. It almost feels like watching a movie. First dateshave been so ironically predictable that women these days could pick at the top of their heads what to expect when meeting someone for the first time. Sure, things have gone from writing snail letters to “waving” on Facebook, but in so far as first dates are concerned, the ideas are all the same.

So, you want something different. Your friends have set up a date for you right on the slopes. Yes, you’ve heard that right. Not only are you going skiing this weekend, but you’re also meeting a potential “someone.” Here’s the thing: skiing doesn’t scare you. It’s the thought of what you are going to wear that’s freaking you out. Since when have first dates become an extreme adventure and getting-to-know-you coffee all at once? Did you wake up on the wrong planet?

It’s not exactly rocket science. When it comes to first ski dates, you need to think of safety first. Just how comfortable are you in the cold? Would you rather look stylish but freeze in the cold, or are you more concerned about keeping warm? Lucky for you, there’s no way fashion designers haven’t thought of comfort and style at the same time.

Choose the Technology to Wear

What do you mean by technology? Yes, ski clothes need technology. How do you think manufacturers have made lightweight ski jackets, then? That’s technology for you. Check out the brands that are committed to making sure the wearer is comfortable and safe. For instance, the Bogner white ski pants are a fashionable pair of pants that you can wear on the slopes and out of it. Everyone looks good in these pants, so it’s a safe bet for a first-date outfit.

Lightweight materials are also a must in ski clothing. Sure, it’s hard not to look like a mummified version of a skier when you’re wearing puff jackets over puff vests, but the right clothing material doesn’t need to make you look that way. Lightweight and water-resistant materials can make you feel comfortable without sacrificing style and fashion.

Invest in Good Thermal Wear

If you dislike wearing heavily padded ski jackets and would like a lightweight one for your date, make sure you’re wearing thermal underpants. Thermal linings will make you feel warm despite the cold. The material of these clothes is designed for extremely cold conditions. The combination of polyester, Lycra, spandex, and nylon will provide heat retention properties and moisture-wicking features.

Accessorize for Emphasis

Who said you can’t be all girly girl when you go on a first date on the ski slope? Sure, you won’t be able to wear your stilettos, but there are still plenty of ways for you to be your own queen during the date. Not that being the queen of your own palace is all about what you wear, but if you want to dress up for this date, then so be it. Since it happens to be on a ski slope, you just have to be a little creative.

This means accessorizing with a dainty-colored scarf and curling your hair so that the curls show after you put on the ski cap. Jewelry is a no-no when you’re skiing, so forget about that lest you want this date to end up in the emergency room. There are a few accessories you can wear when skiing, although a nice pair of ski glasses may also be considered an accessory.

Put on Makeup

Here’s the thing: people think that they don’t have to put on makeup when they go skiing. That’s wrong. More than anything else, your face needs a pop of color. You need to look like you’re going on a date and not simply skiing with friends. Don’t allow yourself to look like you’ve seen a ghost, which is what you will appear like if you don’t put some blush and lipstick on. It’s one thing to want to look like as if you haven’t prepared extra for this date, but it’s another for your face to be so colorless.

First dates are always a little nerve-wracking. After all, you could be meeting your future life partner, so why won’t you want to look your best? If the first date happens to be in something as challenging as a ski slope, then make sure you’re still having fun while trying to look your best.