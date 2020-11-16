While talking about web scraping, how can we leave the most important uses of scraping in businesses? Web scraping apparently seems a simple tool, but when it comes to its uses, the importance of this tool multiplies. Many businesses use data scraping tools for their major operations and services.

According to a report, 38% of the businesses use web scraping to perform content and media research in the industry. This shows the potential hidden in web scraping. Businesses nowadays, in one way or another, incorporate it into their technological strategies and procedures.

Let us discuss some businesses which necessarily need web scraping to run smoothly.

Real Estate

Real estate businesses necessarily need web scraping to collect information about properties. It isn’t easy to collect and make data listings manually.

The real estate site owners use web scraping API to make the listings on their websites. The API automatically finds the relevant properties which are available for rent or sale.

The lists are regularly updated and maintained by API. Almost every real estate website utilizes this method to create listings.

Industry Research and Insights

Many websites run solely on their scraping power. They run web scraper on different websites along with the social media platforms. They scrape data, analyze it and draw precious information from the analysis in the form of insights. The scraping API records the changes in a range of time so that real-time statistics can be calculated.

These insights can now be used for two purposes. They can either use the insights to empower their business strategies in case the data is relevant to their industry. Or they can sell the data to the companies who would love to use it in their strategy and planning.

The use of public data on websites and platforms is legal, but many disputes have been raised on this type of web scraping. For the sake of preventing this scraping, many businesses put multiple strategies and much money.

Job boards

Job hunting has become easier over the years. Nowadays, Job boards have listings of jobs in each category. Many job board websites are using the same method of scraping. These lists are automatically generated by web scraping API.

The scraper automatically locates best jobs in each category following the parameters and lists them on the board. This software keeps job boards up to date with the latest jobs in the field.

Price comparison sites

With the increasing trend of online shopping, users are becoming smarter. They love to compare different sellers of the same product.

After seeing this opportunity of serving users with this feature, many price comparison sites are present now. These websites use web scraping as their main tool. They let users compare thousands of items simultaneously by the help of web scraping API.

This has made it quite easier to find the best product according to budget and features.

Sentiment analysis

Sentiment analysis is essential to selling any product to its prospects. Almost every successful industry focuses on this aspect of web scraping. They run scrapper on social platforms to see how the public is reacting to their products. The companies can analyze their best products in this way and also find what is making people hate their products. The sentiment of customers plays a strategic role in any business planning.

Bottom line

Web scraping is a powerful tool. The right use of this tool can make any business outstanding in its niche. The worth of this tool is that it is enough to run some websites. These are just a few major roles of web scraping.

The list of roles of web scraping is too long to cover in one sitting. You must not miss out this useful tool and start using it to see positive results.