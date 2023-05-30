What we should we have for tea tonight?

When it comes to deciding what to have for tea, the possibilities may seem endless. Do you go for something quick and easy, or put a little more effort into creating something special? Here are some ideas to help you decide on what to have for tea tonight.

If you’re short on time or just looking for a hassle-free meal, consider making a simple pasta dish. Pasta is a versatile option that can be paired with almost anything, from a classic tomato sauce to a creamy carbonara. For a healthy twist, substitute regular pasta with a whole wheat or gluten-free alternative. Add some veggies such as spinach, mushrooms, or roasted tomatoes for some added flavor and nutrition.

Another easy option for tea that is also a classic comfort food is soup. Homemade soup can be a great way to use up leftovers and tops the healthy list by making your own. Store-bought soups are often high in sodium and other additives, so it’s better to make your own. Make a big batch and freeze some for later in the week. Try a hearty lentil and vegetable soup, a creamy tomato soup, or a comforting chicken noodle soup. Pair with some crusty bread for a satisfying meal.

If you’re in the mood for something a little fancier or want to impress guests, consider cooking up a gourmet dish. This could be a recipe you’ve never tried before, or something that requires more time and effort than your typical weeknight meal. A prime rib roast or baked salmon dish paired with roasted vegetables is a classic meal enough to impress a dinner party, even if it needs a bit of cooking time.

Another idea for a gourmet meal is a homemade pizza. Making your own pizza gives you the opportunity to choose your own toppings and cheese. Get creative and try some non-traditional options like arugula, prosciutto, or even eggplant. Once you have the crust ready (you can make it from scratch, try out a gluten-free store-bought crust or even make it with cauliflower), add your sauce and your toppings and bake it to your liking.

If you haven’t tried stir-fry, now’s the time. While stir-fry is a quick and easy option, there are also many ways to make it more interesting. Stir-fry can be made with a variety of vegetables and proteins such as chicken, beef or tofu. Experiment with different sauces like teriyaki, sweet and spicy, or peanut sauce to add a new twist. Serve with jasmine or basmati rice or switch it up with some udon noodles or rice noodles to add some texture.

Finally, don’t forget about the joys of grilling if the season allows or use an indoor grill pan. Grilling can be a healthy and flavorful way to cook proteins and vegetables. Try marinating a flank steak or chicken breasts and grilling them up to perfection to complement your vegetables, be sure to have a side salad with some greens and crunch. Before grilling, make sure to preheat the grill and oil the surface to prevent sticking.

Ultimately, the choice of what to have for tea will depend on what you’re in the mood for, the time you have, and the ingredients you have on hand. Whatever you decide, taking the time to create a delicious and nutritious meal can be a rewarding experience for you and your family and friends.

Please follow and like us: