A POPULAR Sunderland event is making sure it has all the ingredients for success, ahead of its return next week (21 March).

A whole host of restaurants have signed up to take part in the eighth Sunderland Restaurant Week, which takes place from 21 to 29 March and is organised by Sunderland BID.

And from three-course menus to light bites and snacks, there are a wide variety of offers available at venues across Wearside, ranging from £5 to £15 per person.

Diners with a taste for the Mediterranean can head to Turkish restaurant Enfes or Italian eatery Fiume, while Asian cuisine is on the menu at House of Zen, Asiana, Royale Thai and Thai Bay.

Other venues taking part this year include BURGeR, 808 Bar and Kitchen, River Bar, Sunderland Bowl, The Forge, Ttonic, Coppertree Café, 2 Church Lane, Crumb on In, The Engine Room and The Ivy House, among others.

And Sunderland BID has once again teamed up with main sponsor Station Taxis, which will give diners £5 off their journey with the code SUNRW2020 when booked on the app and paying by card. The offer is valid from 21 to 29 March and can only be used once.

Sharon Appleby, head of business operations at Sunderland BID, believes there is a great choice on offer this year.

“Sunderland Restaurant Week is a brilliant time to be in the city, with some exclusive menus and deals to take advantage of,” she said.

“It’s great to see both new venues and regulars making the most of the campaign this time around and it’s shaping up to be an excellent event.

“We’re delighted to be working with Station Taxis for another year and we hope their generous offer will encourage diners to make a night of it – especially since Sunderland is home to so many fantastic bars and pubs.”

Diners can also make the most of free parking in all city centre council car parks after 5pm.

To download a voucher, or to see a full list of venues taking part, visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week