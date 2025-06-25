Newcastle Freemen Celebrate Philippines Inductee

As the vibrant traditions of the Hoppings Fair brought colour and community spirit to the Town Moor once again this June, the Freemen of Newcastle Upon Tyne marked another proud occasion: the formal investiture of new hereditary Freemen – including the first ever inductee from the Philippines.

The Freemen of Newcastle, whose lineage stretches back to the medieval trade companies of the 13th century, remain a living bridge between the city’s rich past and its present-day cultural and civic life. Their custodianship of traditions like the Hoppings – Europe’s largest travelling funfair – is matched by their commitment to honouring family heritage and community involvement.

One of this year’s especially memorable moments was the swearing-in of Mike Carter, who made a remarkable journey from Manila, Philippines, to join the ranks of the Freemen – a dream several years in the making.

“It’s something I’ve been working towards for the last two or three years, but the timing has always been difficult with my work in the United States and home life in the Philippines,” said Mike. “But this year I made it – and the biggest reason was my son, Sam, who lives here in Newcastle. He’s passionate about becoming a Freeman too, and this step makes it possible for him to continue the family tradition.”

Mike’s connection to the city is rooted in its maritime past.

“My great-grandfather and grandfather were both Shipwrights here in Newcastle,” he said. “Although my father wasn’t involved in the trade, that legacy was passed on. My father would’ve loved to be here today, but at 85, the long journey was just too much.”

Now based in Manila with his wife, Mike works internationally and has built a life far from Tyneside – but his heart clearly remains tied to the city.

His son, Sam Carter, is preparing to follow in his father’s footsteps as a Freeman later this year.

“I’ve lived in Newcastle for over a decade and always felt proud of our family’s roots here,” said Sam. “From a young age I was fascinated by the Freemen and the sense of history they carry. Getting to be a part of that means a lot.”

Now settled in the North East and working in the motor trade, Sam is expected to be sworn in at the October ceremony, further extending the family line within the Freemen’s historic rolls.

The investiture ceremony took place during Hoppings Week – a celebration that brings thousands to the Town Moor, which is managed in part by the Freemen. Their ongoing stewardship of this treasured public space helps ensure the continuity of beloved city traditions and public enjoyment year after year.

David Wilson Chair of Newcastle Freemen said: “The Freemen comprise of men and women from all walks of life, who are passionate about our City and our Region; Through stories like Mike and Sam’s, the Freemen of Newcastle continue to represent more than just tradition – they embody the living heritage of a city that welcomes the world while holding tight to its roots.”