What’s New on UK Streaming Services: A Week of Exciting Releases

As summer hits its stride, streaming services in the UK are refreshing their content libraries with a plethora of new releases. From thrilling post-apocalyptic films to engaging documentaries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a detailed look at what’s coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and other platforms over the next week.

Netflix

Netflix is known for its diverse range of content, and this week is no exception:

“Bird Box Barcelona” : Expanding on the 2018 hit “Bird Box,” this new film transports viewers to the eerie streets of Barcelona, where new characters navigate a world where sightless creatures force humanity into hiding. Expect high tension and gripping suspense.

“Quarterback” : This documentary series offers an intimate look at the lives of NFL quarterbacks. It dives into their daily routines, the pressures they face on and off the field, and the personal stories that shape their careers.

“The Deepest Breath”: For those who enjoy heart-pounding documentaries, “The Deepest Breath” explores the extreme sport of free diving. The film captures both the breathtaking beauty and the perilous risks of diving deep into the ocean without breathing apparatus.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is set to entertain with a mix of sequels, animated series, and family dramas:

“My Spy: The Eternal City” : Dave Bautista returns in this action-packed sequel, which sees his character navigating new challenges in the stunning locales of Italy. The film promises to blend humor, action, and heartwarming moments. Available from July 18.

“Sausage Party: Foodtopia” : Premiering on July 11, this animated series picks up where the 2016 film left off. Expect more raunchy humor and absurd adventures from your favorite grocery store items.

“Every Family”: Launching on July 12, this new drama series delves into the complexities of modern family life, exploring themes of love, conflict, and reconciliation through a series of interconnected stories​ (TechRadar)​​ (DVDfever.co.uk)​.

Disney+

Disney+ continues to deliver strong with new content from the Marvel universe and beloved animated characters:

“Secret Invasion” : Marvel enthusiasts can look forward to Samuel L. Jackson’s return as Nick Fury. This series dives into the mysterious world of the Skrulls, an alien race with shape-shifting abilities, and their hidden agenda on Earth.

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”: New episodes of this charming animated series bring fresh adventures for Mickey and his friends. The episodes promise humor, heart, and nostalgia, making them perfect for viewers of all ages.

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is not to be outdone, with new seasons of popular series making their return:

“Foundation” (Season 2) : Based on Isaac Asimov’s iconic novels, this sci-fi series continues its epic tale of the Foundation’s efforts to save humanity from a collapsing empire. The new season promises more intrigue, complex characters, and stunning visuals.

“The Afterparty” (Season 2): This comedic murder-mystery series returns with a new case and a fresh cast of quirky characters. Expect plenty of laughs, twists, and a unique storytelling approach that keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

Other Platforms

Other streaming platforms are also rolling out exciting new content:

BBC iPlayer : Fans of “Top Gear” can enjoy new episodes featuring the latest car reviews and entertaining challenges. Meanwhile, “The Outlaws,” starring Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken, continues its gripping narrative.

All 4: New series “Hullraisers” offers a hilarious look at life in Hull, while “The Windsors: Endgame” provides a satirical take on the British royal family, promising plenty of laughs and outrageous moments.

With such a diverse array of new content, there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained in the coming week. Whether you’re in the mood for high-stakes drama, insightful documentaries, or light-hearted comedy, the UK’s streaming services have something to offer. So, grab your remote, settle in, and enjoy a week of top-notch entertainment!