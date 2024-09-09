When did oasis last play wembley?

When it comes to legendary rock bands, Oasis definitely holds a special place in the hearts of many music fans around the world. The British band, formed in Manchester in 1991, became one of the biggest acts of the 1990s with their anthemic songs and larger-than-life personalities. Oasis was known for their electrifying live performances, and one of the most iconic venues they played at was Wembley Stadium in London.

Wembley Stadium, often referred to as the “Home of English Football,” is one of the most prestigious venues in the world for musicians to play. With a capacity of over 90,000 people, Wembley has hosted some of the biggest acts in music history, from Queen to Adele. Oasis had the honor of headlining Wembley Stadium on multiple occasions throughout their career, with their last performance taking place on July 9th, 2000.

On that fateful summer night in 2000, Oasis took to the stage at Wembley to perform in front of a sold-out crowd of adoring fans. The band was at the height of their popularity, with their third studio album “Be Here Now” topping the charts around the world. The setlist for the Wembley show included all of their biggest hits, such as “Wonderwall,” “Champagne Supernova,” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” much to the delight of the audience.