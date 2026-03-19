When It Really Matters: HP Launches Rapid Response Print Squad with Alexander Armstrong to Support Britain’s Most Time-Sensitive Moments

From boarding passes printed the night before a flight to CVs rushed out ahead of an interview, new research from HP reveals that printing remains a crucial part of how Brits prepare for life’s important moments – even if it’s not something they think about every day.

The study of 2,000 UK adults found that more than half (52%) rely on printing for last-minute travel documents, while 43% print booking confirmations before a trip. Yet despite this reliance, only 20% say they have a printer readily available at home.

The result is a clear preparedness gap. More than one in five (22%) admit they have forgotten to print something important – with return labels at the Post Office, medical appointment forms and hard copies of CVs among the most commonly missed documents. Half (50%) say they would feel panicked if they couldn’t print something critical when needed, while 35% would turn to a parent or family member for urgent help with printing.

The research highlights a simple truth: people may not print every day, but when they do, it’s often at a moment that carries weight – whether that’s travel, work or family life. It’s not the act of printing that creates pressure; it’s when reliability falters at exactly the wrong time.

To bring this insight to life, HP has partnered with broadcaster and comedian Alexander Armstrong to launch the HP Rapid Response Print Squad – the UK’s first mobile printing service designed to step in during genuine last-minute document dilemmas.

Having launched outside Farringdon Station in London on 10th March, the Rapid Response Print Squad also visited Manchester and Bristol, delivering on-the-spot printing support in high-footfall locations and helping commuters, parents, professionals and travellers.

Alexander Armstrong said: “Printing is one of those things you don’t think about – until you really need it. And when that moment comes, it has to work. Whether it’s travel documents, school forms or something for work, being prepared makes all the difference. I love that HP is recognising those everyday moments and helping people feel sorted.”

The campaign also includes a live activation in Clapham, London, where HP put its Smart Tank printer to a very public test. In a first-of-its-kind activation, the campaign billboard itself was printed live and in real time, transforming a task usually associated with the home into a large-scale demonstration of reliability and endurance. Rather than unveiling a pre-produced poster, the artwork was created before a live audience – showcasing the ink capacity and consistent output that HP Smart Tank is designed to deliver.

At the heart of the campaign is the HP Smart Tank range, engineered to reduce the most common causes of last-minute disruption. Designed for households that print regularly and want predictable, low running costs, HP Smart Tank printers come with up to three years of ink included in the box, using high-capacity, refillable ink tanks. Combined with dependable wireless connectivity, HP Smart App integration and sharp, high-quality output, the range is built to deliver when timing counts.

Megan Casey, HP UK&I Home Print Category Team Lead, said: “Our research shows that printing is closely tied to moments that matter – from travel and education to work and family life. When people press print, they need confidence it will simply work. HP Smart Tank is designed to provide that reliability, and the Rapid Response Print Squad demonstrates our belief that printing should support life’s important moments, not complicate them.”

With tank printing continuing to grow in the UK, HP’s ambition is to reposition the home printer as a dependable, long-term essential – one that quietly underpins the moments people care about most.

For more information, visit https://www.hp.com/gb-en/printers/smart-tank.html