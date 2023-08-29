Where is the best place in the Central part of USA to go on Holiday in September

List of the Best Places in the Center of the USA to Go on Holiday in September

Planning a holiday in the USA can be exciting, especially when you take into account the diverse range of destinations the country has to offer. If you’re planning a trip in September, the center of the USA is an ideal region to explore. From stunning national parks to vibrant cities, here are some of the best places in the center of the USA for a memorable September holiday.

1. Denver, Colorado: Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, Denver is a fantastic destination for outdoor enthusiasts. September brings comfortable temperatures, perfect for exploring the city’s beautiful parks and taking scenic hikes in the surrounding mountains. The annual Denver Beer Festival takes place in September, offering visitors the chance to sample the city’s booming craft beer scene. Don’t forget to visit the famous Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre for stunning natural beauty and world-class concerts.

2. Santa Fe, New Mexico: September in Santa Fe is enchanting, with pleasant weather and colorful autumn foliage. Known for its rich history and vibrant art scene, Santa Fe offers a unique blend of cultural activities and outdoor adventures. Explore the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, wander through the historic Plaza, or take a hike in the nearby Sangre de Cristo Mountains. September is also a great time to experience the famous Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta, featuring wine tastings, cooking demonstrations, and mouthwatering cuisine.

3. Kansas City, Missouri: Kansas City is a hidden gem in the center of the USA, offering an eclectic mix of attractions and a welcoming atmosphere. September is an ideal month to visit as the weather is mild and the city hosts a range of events and festivals. Explore the historic Country Club Plaza, known for its Spanish-inspired architecture and upscale shopping. Don’t miss the mouthwatering Kansas City barbecue, considered some of the best in the nation. If you’re a jazz lover, visit the 18th and Vine District, which pays tribute to the city’s rich jazz heritage.

4. Black Hills, South Dakota: September is a perfect time to visit the Black Hills in South Dakota. The weather is ideal, and the summer crowds have dispersed, allowing you to enjoy the natural beauty of the region without large crowds. The iconic Mount Rushmore is a must-see, with its majestic sculptures of four American presidents. Explore Badlands National Park, known for its unique rock formations and abundant wildlife. Don’t forget to drive along the scenic Needles Highway and visit the charming town of Deadwood, famous for its Wild West history and casinos.

5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: September brings milder temperatures to Oklahoma City, making it a great time to visit this vibrant city. Experience the cowboy culture at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, explore the Bricktown Entertainment District with its restaurants, shops, and canal, or catch a Thunder basketball game. September also offers various local festivals, such as the Oklahoma State Fair and the Plaza District Festival, celebrating local art, music, and food.

Conclusion: The center of the United States holds a wide array of fascinating destinations for a September holiday. Whether you prefer the natural beauty of national parks, the cultural vibrancy of cities, or the combination of both, there is something for everyone in this region. So pack your bags, plan your trip, and get ready to create unforgettable memories in the heartland of the USA!

