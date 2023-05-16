Where is the best place to get fish and chips in Hexham?

One of the most popular dishes in Britain is undoubtedly fish and chips, and Hexham is no exception to this. Fish and chips are a staple of the Northumberland area, and it is very easy to find a great place to indulge. However, where is the best place to get fish and chips in Hexham? In this article, we will explore some of the local fish and chip shops and help you determine which one is the best for you.

The Queen’s Hall

The Queen’s Hall is located in the center of Hexham and is a family-favorite with its tasty fish and chips. The restaurant has a welcoming atmosphere, and its quirky decor gives it a unique edge. One of its main draws is that all of the fish is sourced from sustainable waters, making for some of the freshest fish you can find.

The fish is cooked to perfection, with a crispy coating and succulent flesh. The chips are also perfectly cooked, with a mix of both large and small sizes that make for a great combination. Another plus is that the Queen’s Hall offers gluten-free batter, making it an excellent option for those with dietary requirements.

The only downside of the Queen’s Hall is that it can get busy during the weekends, and it can be difficult to find a table. However, it is well worth the wait.

The Traditional Fish & Chip Shop

The Traditional Fish & Chip Shop is a hidden gem in Hexham that is not to be missed. Located on Priestpopple, this traditional fish and chip shop has been serving up great food for years, and it has become a staple in the local community. The restaurant has a simple layout with seating for around 20 people, but it’s the quality of its food that really stands out.

The fish is always cooked to perfection, with a golden and crispy coating that is deliciously crunchy. The batter is light, and the fish inside is flaky and moist. The chips are also some of the best in town, with a light golden color and crispy texture.

Another bonus of the Traditional Fish & Chip Shop is that it’s extremely affordable, making it an ideal option for families. A small portion of chips and fish is only around £4.50, which is excellent value considering the quality of the food.

The Fryer’s Tale

The Fryer’s Tale is a unique fish and chip shop located on Gilesgate that has a medieval theme. The restaurant is inspired by the famous Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales and has an eye-catching interior. The staff also dress up in medieval costumes, adding to the fun atmosphere.

The fish and chips are also delicious, with perfectly fried fish and excellent chips. One of their specialties is their “straw chips,” which are thin chips made from potatoes that are sliced in a unique way to make them extra crispy.

The Fryer’s Tale also offers a variety of sauces to accompany your meal, including curry sauce, mushy peas, and tartar sauce. The only drawback of this fish and chip shop is that it can be quite expensive, but the medieval atmosphere and great food make it well worth the price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are plenty of great options when it comes to fish and chips in Hexham. Each of the restaurants mentioned in this article offers something unique, whether it’s the sustainable fish at The Queen’s Hall, the affordable prices at The Traditional Fish & Chip Shop, or the medieval theme at The Fryer’s Tale.

Ultimately, the best place to get fish and chips in Hexham will depend on your personal preferences. However, you can’t go wrong with any of the fish and chip shops mentioned in this article. Each of them offers great food and a fantastic atmosphere that will leave you wanting to come back for more.

