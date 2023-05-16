Where is the Best Place to Get Fish and Chips in Northumberland?

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, fish and chips are among the most beloved. And in Northumberland, you’ll find plenty of places vying for the title of the best fish and chips in the region. But where should you go to get your fix of crispy, golden battered fish and soft, fluffy chips? Here are some of the top contenders.

The Magpie Cafe

If you ask most locals where to find the best fish and chips in Northumberland, you’ll likely hear the name “Magpie Cafe” mentioned more than once. This Whitby-based establishment has a branch in the village of Seahouses, serving up some of the freshest fish and crispiest chips you’ll ever taste. The menu features a varied selection of fish, including haddock, cod, and plaice, as well as a vegan option made with halloumi cheese. You’ll also find other seafood delicacies such as lobsters, crabs, and oysters, all sourced from local suppliers. The Magpie Cafe is famous for its generous portions, which means you’ll definitely leave feeling full and satisfied.

Neptune Fish and Chips

Another popular choice among locals and tourists alike is Neptune Fish and Chips, located in the town of Seahouses. This family-run business has been serving up fish and chips for over 70 years, with a proud tradition of using only the freshest, locally sourced ingredients. The menu boasts a wide range of fish, from traditional cod and haddock to lesser-known varieties such as coley and lemon sole. All the fish is cooked to order, ensuring it’s crispy and perfectly cooked every time. The chips are just as impressive, with a light, fluffy texture that’s hard to resist. If you’re looking for a quick and tasty meal that won’t disappoint, Neptune Fish and Chips is definitely worth a visit.

The Craster Seafood Restaurant

If you’re looking for a more upscale dining experience, The Craster Seafood Restaurant is an excellent choice. This charming eatery is located in the picturesque fishing village of Craster, overlooking the Northumberland coast. The menu is focused on seafood, with an emphasis on locally caught fish and shellfish. The fish and chips, made with haddock from the nearby port of Eyemouth, are among the best in the region. The batter is light and crispy, while the chips are hand-cut and cooked to perfection. The restaurant also offers other delicious seafood dishes such as lobster thermidor, scallops with black pudding, and smoked salmon pâté. The Craster Seafood Restaurant is a great option if you’re looking for a more upscale, seafood-focused dining experience.

Kippers and More

Located in the town of Alnwick, Kippers and More is a fishmonger and seafood deli that also serves up delicious fish and chips to go. The focus here is on sustainable, locally caught fish, with products sourced from small-scale fishermen along the Northumberland coast. The fish is cooked to order, ensuring it’s always fresh and perfectly crispy. The chips are also a standout, hand-cut and double-fried for optimum crispiness. If you’re looking for a more laid-back, casual dining experience, Kippers and More is a great option.

Conclusion

When it comes to fish and chips in Northumberland, you really can’t go wrong with any of these top contenders. Whether you’re looking for a traditional chippy experience or a more upscale seafood-focused meal, there’s something for everyone. So go ahead and indulge in this classic British dish, knowing that whatever place you choose, you’re in for a treat.

Please follow and like us: