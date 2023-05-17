NORTH EAST FESTIVAL WILL “CURRY” SOME CORONATION FAVOUR…

A NORTH East hotel has come up with a great way to spice up the Coronation weekend bank holiday – by organising its first Curry and Beer Festival.

The whole country will be celebrating when King Charles III officially ascends to the throne on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey.

And the following day revellers can continue to mark the occasion, with a day of family fun and entertainment in the Lakeside Marquee at Hardwick Hall Hotel.

On Sunday 7 May the hotel will host its Curry and Beer Festival, where visitors can enjoy street food stalls selling a whole host of Indian favourites with entertainment including Bollywood and bhangra dancers.

And headlining the day will be The Bhangra Beatles, putting their own unique spin on some of the greatest pop songs of all times.

The programme for the event – which runs from 2pm until 9pm – will include funfair rides and children’s activities, making it a real family friendly event.

Radio station, Spice FM, will be on site throughout the day, with tickets just £12 each and free for under 16s.

Hardwick Hall Hotel has teamed up with Creative Inclusive Arts to create the event, which is a first for the area.

“Everyone is going to be in the part spirit over the coronation weekend and we wanted to put on an event in our new Lakeside Marquee that we know will have a huge amount of appeal,” said John Adamson, owner of Hardwick Hall.

“It’s a fantastic location and there is something for everyone – after all who doesn’t like to celebrate with a beer and a curry?”

Kam Chera of Creative Inclusive Arts said the organisation was delighted to be partnering with Hardwick.

“We are really excited about working together to create what we know will be an exciting and memorable day out,” he said.

“There really is something for people of all ages – some amazing entertainment and the chance to enjoy some authentic Indian street food.

“We can’t wait to welcome people for this special event at what is a historic weekend in the UK.”

Tickets for the event are available at www.hardwickhallhotel.co.uk

Please follow and like us: