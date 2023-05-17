Where is the best place to get fish and chips in Newcastle?

List of the Best Places to Get Fish and Chips in Newcastle

Newcastle, one of the largest cities in northeastern England, is known for its rich history, distinctive architecture, and vibrant nightlife. But, there’s another thing that Newcastle is famous for, and that is its mouth-watering fish and chips. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, trying out the city’s best fish and chips is a must. Here’s a list of some of the best places to get fish and chips in Newcastle:

Longsands Fish Kitchen

Longsands Fish Kitchen is a popular spot for fish and chips in Newcastle. Located in Tynemouth, a small town along the coast, the restaurant provides customers with a great view of the North Sea while enjoying their meals. The restaurant boasts of using fresh local fish and prepares everything from scratch daily. Customers can choose from regular fish and chips, speciality fish and chips, and gluten-free options.

One of the reasons why Longsands Fish Kitchen is a favourite spot for local residents and tourists is the establishment’s attention to detail. From the use of only sustainable fish to their homemade tartar sauce, Longsands ensures they deliver high-quality fish and chips to all their customers. With affordable prices and excellent service, Longsands Fish Kitchen is an ideal location for anyone who wants to try some of the best fish and chips in Newcastle.

Colmans Fish and Chips

Another restaurant that can’t be missed when it comes to fish and chips in Newcastle is Colmans Fish and Chips. The restaurant, located in Ocean Road, South Shields, has been around since 1926 and is a well-known establishment in the area. Colmans offers customers a classic fish and chips experience, with traditional styling and an extensive menu of different types of fish.

The uniqueness of Colmans lies in its history and the emphasis on using only the freshest ingredients. The restaurant sources fish from the local market and prepares everything using traditional cooking methods. In addition to typical fish and chips, they also offer a variety of side dishes, including mushy peas and homemade curry sauce.

If you’re looking for a traditional fish and chips experience in Newcastle, then Colmans Fish and Chips is a must-visit. The establishment’s dedication to the use of fresh, locally sourced ingredients combined with knowledgeable staff members and an extensive menu make this one of the best places to get fish and chips in the city.

The Home Cooked Kitchen

Located in Jesmond, The Home Cooked Kitchen is a delightful restaurant that offers a unique twist on the traditional fish and chips. The restaurant is passionate about using local, seasonal ingredients and sourcing them from producers that follow sustainable practices.

The Home Cooked Kitchen’s twist on fish and chips lies in the inclusion of different ingredients, including spices, herbs, and fruits. The restaurant’s menu offers a variety of dishes, with fish options ranging from cod to monkfish, battered in various different styles with bespoke toppings.

The Home Cooked Kitchen has built a reputation for itself as one of the best places to get fish and chips in Newcastle due to the exceptional quality of the food. The unique mixture of ingredients provides a new flavour profile, which satisfies the discerning palates of its customers. The Home Cooked Kitchen is the perfect place for anyone looking to try fish and chips but with a new approach to the traditional dish.

Conclusion

There are many great places to get fish and chips in Newcastle, each offering their unique take on the classic British dish. From the traditional-style fish and chips offered at Colmans Fish and Chips to the unique twist on the classic dish provided by The Home Cooked Kitchen, Newcastle has a lot to offer to those looking for top-notch fish and chips. So, next time you’re in Newcastle and searching for some of the best fish and chips, make sure to check out one of these fantastic restaurants!

