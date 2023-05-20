Where is the best place to get fish and chips in Sunderland?

List of the Best Places to Get Fish and Chips in Sunderland

Fish and chips is the ultimate comfort food, and Sunderland has no shortage of great places to indulge in this classic British dish. Whether you’re a local resident or visiting the area, here’s a list of the best places to get fish and chips in Sunderland:

Colmans Seafood Temple

Voted the Best Restaurant in the North East in the Good Food Guide 2020, Colmans Seafood Temple offers a contemporary take on the traditional fish and chips experience. The restaurant prides itself on using only the freshest, sustainably sourced fish and hand-cut, twice-cooked chips. The batter is light and crispy, and the portions are generous. If you’re feeling adventurous, try their indulgent Lobster Thermidor or their famous San Francisco-style Cioppino.

Dicksons

Dicksons has been a household name in Sunderland since 1953, serving up savoury hot pies, sausages, and, of course, fish and chips. Their secret recipe batter ensures that every bite is light, crispy, and flavourful. The portions are generous, and the prices are wallet-friendly. Dicksons has several locations across the city, so you’re never too far from their delicious offerings.

Seaburn Fish Bar

If you’re in the mood for a seaside experience, head over to Seaburn Fish Bar. Situated on the beachfront, this family-owned establishment has been serving customers for over 30 years. The menu offers a variety of fish, from traditional cod and haddock to popular alternatives such as plaice and lemon sole. The chips are cooked to perfection, and the portions are generous. If you’re feeling extra hungry, try their fish and chips with mushy peas or gravy.

George’s Fish and Chips

George’s Fish and Chips has been a local favourite since 1989, and for good reason. Their traditional fish and chips are cooked fresh to order, using only the finest ingredients. The batter is crispy and golden, and the chips are perfectly fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside. George’s also offers a wide selection of side dishes, from onion rings to chicken nuggets.

Frydays Traditional Fish and Chips

Frydays is a family-run business that has been serving Sunderland since 2003. Their menu offers a variety of fish, including cod, haddock, plaice, and scampi. The fish and chips are made fresh to order and cooked in high-quality rapeseed oil. Frydays also offers gluten-free options, making it a great choice for those with dietary restrictions. Their friendly staff and affordable prices make Frydays a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike.

The Golden Fry

The Golden Fry is a popular takeaway spot that has been a staple in Sunderland for over 40 years. Their fish and chips are made fresh to order using only the best-quality ingredients. The portions are generous, and the prices are affordable. The Golden Fry also offers a variety of side dishes and drinks, making it a great option for a quick, satisfying meal.

There you have it – the best places to get fish and chips in Sunderland. Whether you’re looking for a fine dining experience or a quick takeaway meal, these establishments are sure to satisfy your cravings for this classic British dish.

