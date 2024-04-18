Where to go for nice walk with the Dog if your away for the Weekend in East Midlands?

Dogs are considered to be man’s best friend and it is important to ensure that they receive enough exercise and mental stimulation, even when you are away for the weekend. Luckily, the East Midlands region in England offers a plethora of beautiful and scenic locations where you can take your furry friend for a nice walk. Here are some of the best places in the East Midlands where you can enjoy a leisurely stroll with your canine companion.

One of the top spots for a nice walk with your dog in the East Midlands is Bradgate Park in Leicestershire. Spanning over 800 acres, this historic deer park is a perfect place for a weekend stroll with your four-legged friend. With its picturesque landscape, enticing woodlands, and serene lakes, Bradgate Park offers a beautiful setting for a relaxing walk. Your dog will love exploring the open spaces and playing in the streams that run through the park. Be sure to keep an eye out for the resident red and fallow deer that roam freely in the park, adding to the charm of this scenic location.

Another great option for a weekend walk with your dog in the East Midlands is Attenborough Nature Reserve in Nottinghamshire. This tranquil nature reserve is a haven for wildlife and a popular spot for dog walkers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. With its network of walking trails, including a circular route around the lake, Attenborough Nature Reserve offers plenty of opportunities for you and your dog to stretch your legs and enjoy the fresh air. Keep an eye out for the diverse range of bird species that call the reserve home, including kingfishers, herons, and terns. Your dog will love exploring the wooded areas and splashing in the shallows of the lake, making Attenborough Nature Reserve a must-visit destination for a weekend walk.

If you’re looking for a scenic coastal walk with your dog in the East Midlands, look no further than Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire. Situated on the coast of the North Sea, this stunning nature reserve boasts a diverse range of habitats, including salt marshes, sand dunes, and freshwater ponds. With its miles of sandy beaches and sweeping coastal views, Gibraltar Point is the perfect place for a leisurely stroll with your furry friend. Your dog will love running along the sandy shoreline, chasing seagulls, and taking a refreshing dip in the sea. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for seals, which can often be spotted basking on the sandbars just offshore. With its stunning scenery and abundant wildlife, Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve offers a unique and memorable walking experience for you and your dog.