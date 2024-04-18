Where to go for nice walk with the Dog if your away for the Weekend in West Midlands?

List of Places to Visit

The West Midlands is a beautiful region with plenty of options for taking your furry friend out for a nice walk. Whether you are looking for a relaxing stroll through nature or a more adventurous hike, there are many parks and trails to explore in this area. Here is a list of some great spots to consider when you are away for the weekend:

1. Sutton Park – Located in Sutton Coldfield, this park is one of the largest urban parks in Europe and offers over 2,000 acres of walking trails, woodlands, and lakes. You and your dog can enjoy a peaceful walk through the park’s picturesque landscapes, spotting wildlife and taking in the fresh air.

2. Lickey Hills Country Park – Situated in Birmingham, this park is a popular choice for dog walkers due to its stunning views and diverse terrain. You can explore the park’s woodlands, grasslands, and heathlands while admiring the panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. There are also designated off-leash areas for your dog to run and play.

3. Cannock Chase – This Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts and their four-legged companions. With over 3,000 hectares of forest and heathland to explore, you can spend hours wandering through the picturesque landscape, spotting wildlife, and enjoying the fresh air. There are also several designated walking trails of varying lengths and difficulties to choose from.