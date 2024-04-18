Where to go for nice walk with the Dog if your away for the Weekend in Wales?

When you’re away for the weekend in Wales and you’re looking for a nice place to take your dog for a walk, you’re in luck! Wales is filled with stunning natural landscapes and picturesque trails that are perfect for exploring with your furry friend. Here are some of the top places to go for a walk with your dog in Wales:

1. Snowdonia National Park: Snowdonia National Park is a hiker’s paradise, offering miles of scenic trails that wind through lush forests, past sparkling lakes, and up snow-capped mountains. It’s the perfect place to take your dog for a long, adventurous trek. Just be sure to keep your dog on a leash and clean up after them to preserve the natural beauty of the park.

2. Pembrokeshire Coast National Park: If you prefer coastal walks, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is the place to go. With its dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, and turquoise waters, this park offers some of the most stunning views in Wales. Your dog will love running along the sandy shores and splashing in the waves. Just remember to check the park’s dog policies before you go, as some areas may have restrictions.

3. Brecon Beacons National Park: For a more rugged and remote experience, head to Brecon Beacons National Park. This park is known for its expansive moors, rocky peaks, and cascading waterfalls. There are plenty of walking trails to choose from, ranging from easy strolls to challenging hikes. Your dog will enjoy exploring the diverse landscapes and breathing in the fresh mountain air.