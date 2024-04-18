Where to go for nice walk with the Dog if your away for the Weekend in Yorkshire?

List of Where to go for a nice walk with your dog in Yorkshire

When you’re away for the weekend in Yorkshire and want to take your furry friend for a nice walk, there are plenty of picturesque locations to choose from. Yorkshire is known for its stunning countryside and scenic landscapes, making it the perfect destination for a dog-friendly getaway. Here are some of the best places to go for a walk with your dog in Yorkshire:

1. Yorkshire Dales National Park: The Yorkshire Dales National Park is a paradise for dog walkers, with miles of trails and breathtaking views to enjoy. You can explore the rolling hills, picturesque villages, and vast expanses of open moorland with your four-legged friend by your side. Make sure to keep your dog on a leash in some areas to protect the local wildlife and livestock.

2. North York Moors National Park: The North York Moors National Park offers a diverse landscape of rugged cliffs, ancient woodlands, and expansive heather moorlands. There are plenty of walking routes to choose from, ranging from gentle strolls to challenging hikes. Your dog will love running through the open spaces and splashing in the streams and rivers that dot the park.

3. Harrogate Stray: If you’re looking for a more urban walk, head to the Harrogate Stray in the heart of Harrogate. This large green space covers over 200 acres and is a popular spot for dog walkers and families alike. Your dog can roam freely off-leash in most areas, making it the perfect place for them to stretch their legs and socialize with other canine companions.

4. Bolton Abbey Estate: The Bolton Abbey Estate is another fantastic location for a walk with your dog in Yorkshire. This historic estate is located in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales and offers a mix of woodland, riverside paths, and open meadows to explore. Your dog will love chasing squirrels through the trees and splashing in the river Wharfe.

5. Dalby Forest: For a more adventurous walk, head to Dalby Forest in the North York Moors. This sprawling forest offers miles of trails for you and your dog to discover, as well as plenty of opportunities for off-leash play. Your dog will love running through the dense woodlands and sniffing out hidden treasures along the way.

6. Hardcastle Crags: Nestled in the Calder Valley, Hardcastle Crags is a hidden gem for dog walkers in Yorkshire. This wooded valley is home to a network of scenic trails that wind through ancient woodland and past cascading waterfalls. Your dog will love exploring the moss-covered rocks and cooling off in the crystal-clear streams that flow through the valley.

7. Flamborough Head: If you’re a fan of coastal walks, head to Flamborough Head on the Yorkshire coast. This dramatic headland offers stunning views of the North Sea and plenty of opportunities for your dog to run along the sandy beaches and cliffs. Keep an eye out for seabirds and marine wildlife as you stroll along the rugged coastline with your furry friend.

8. Nidderdale Way: The Nidderdale Way is a circular walking route that loops around the picturesque Nidderdale Valley. This scenic trail offers a mix of heather moorland, wooded valleys, and rolling hills for you and your dog to explore. Be sure to pack plenty of water and snacks for both you and your pup, as the route can be challenging in some sections.

9. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden: For a leisurely stroll with your dog, head to Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden near Ripon. This UNESCO World Heritage Site offers a mix of historic ruins, landscaped gardens, and scenic parkland to enjoy. Your dog will love trotting through the vast open spaces and exploring the peaceful woodland trails that wind through the estate.

10. Malham Cove: Last but not least, Malham Cove is a must-visit destination for dog walkers in Yorkshire. This iconic limestone cliff offers stunning views of the surrounding countryside and plenty of opportunities for your dog to stretch their legs. Explore the rocky outcrops, meandering streams, and hidden caves with your furry friend by your side for a truly memorable walk in the Yorkshire Dales.