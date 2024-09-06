Where to go on holiday in the North East of England?

The North East of England is a region bursting with history, culture, and stunning landscapes that make it a perfect destination for a holiday. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing escape in the countryside or an action-packed city break, the North East has something for everyone. Here are some of the top destinations in the region to consider for your next holiday:

Northumberland is a county in the North East of England known for its beautiful countryside, historic castles, and picturesque coastal villages. One of the most popular attractions in Northumberland is Hadrian’s Wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that stretches across the countryside for over 70 miles. Visitors can explore the ruins of ancient Roman settlements, walk along the wall, and enjoy breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside. Another must-visit destination in Northumberland is Alnwick Castle, a stunning medieval castle that has been featured in films such as Harry Potter and Downton Abbey. The castle is surrounded by beautiful gardens and is a great place to spend a day exploring.

If you’re looking for a city break, Newcastle upon Tyne is a vibrant and dynamic city with a rich history and culture. The city is home to a thriving arts and music scene, as well as a wide range of restaurants, bars, and shops. One of the most iconic landmarks in Newcastle is the Tyne Bridge, a beautiful bridge that spans the River Tyne and offers stunning views of the city. Another must-visit attraction in Newcastle is the Great North Museum: Hancock, which houses a fascinating collection of natural history exhibits, as well as artifacts related to the history of the North East. Newcastle also has a number of beautiful parks and green spaces, such as Jesmond Dene and Armstrong Park, where visitors can relax and enjoy the outdoors.