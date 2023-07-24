Where to take the kids this summer holiday in Alnwick

Alnwick, a small yet vibrant town located in Northumberland, England, is a fantastic destination for a summer holiday with the kids. From historic castles to enchanting gardens and exciting outdoor activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy. If you are planning a trip to Alnwick this summer, here are some fantastic places to take the kids.

1. Alnwick Castle: The majestic Alnwick Castle is a must-visit attraction for families. Known for its appearances in the Harry Potter films as Hogwarts Castle, this medieval fortress offers a range of activities that will keep the kids entertained. Explore the State Rooms, which are beautifully decorated and reveal the castle’s rich history. Take part in broomstick training, where children can learn to fly like a wizard. The Dragon’s Quest is also a popular attraction, where families can complete challenges and solve puzzles throughout the castle grounds.

2. Alnwick Garden: Located just next to Alnwick Castle, the Alnwick Garden is a captivating paradise that both parents and children will adore. The garden is famed for its stunning water features and enchanting treehouses. Kids can explore the treetop adventure and enjoy the thrilling rope bridges and slides. The Poison Garden is another highlight, where children can learn about dangerous plants and their history. Don’t miss the intriguing Grand Cascade, a mesmerizing water display that will leave everyone in awe.

3. Barter Books: For families who love books, a visit to Barter Books is a must. This delightful second-hand bookstore, located in a converted railway station, offers a vast selection of books for all ages. The incredible model train that runs overhead throughout the store is a big hit with the kids. You can also enjoy a cup of tea or coffee in the cozy cafe while the children explore the children’s book section. Barter Books is the perfect place to spend a rainy summer day.

4. Alnwick Playhouse: If you are looking for some indoor entertainment, the Alnwick Playhouse is a wonderful option. This charming theater hosts a variety of performances, including plays, concerts, and films suitable for all ages. Check their schedule to see what shows are on during your visit and treat your family to a memorable cultural experience. The theater also offers workshops and classes for children interested in the performing arts.

5. Farne Islands: For those seeking a more adventurous outing, a boat trip to the Farne Islands is highly recommended. These beautiful islands are home to a wide variety of seabirds and a colony of grey seals. Take a boat tour around the islands and watch the adorable seal pups as they play in the water. Kids will love spotting puffins, terns, and guillemots, making it a perfect opportunity for birdwatching and wildlife photography.

6. Hulne Park: Just a short drive from Alnwick, Hulne Park is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. This vast parkland offers numerous walking trails, ideal for a family picnic or a relaxing stroll. Kids will love exploring the dense woods, climbing trees, and playing in the open fields. Keep an eye out for deer and other wildlife as you wander through this picturesque park.

In conclusion, Alnwick offers a plethora of exciting and educational experiences for families. Whether you are exploring the historic Alnwick Castle, exploring the enchanting Alnwick Garden, or enjoying the cultural offerings at the Alnwick Playhouse, there is something for everyone in this charming town. So, plan your summer holiday in Alnwick and create lasting memories with your kids.

