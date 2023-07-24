What is Osmotherley like for kids?

Osmotherley is a charming village nestled in the North York Moors National Park, England. Known for its picturesque landscapes, rich history, and warm community, it is a great place to visit with children. Whether you are exploring the great outdoors, discovering historical sites, or engaging in fun-filled activities, Osmotherley has something to offer for kids of all ages.

The village is surrounded by stunning countryside, making it a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Children can enjoy long walks and bike rides along the numerous trails that crisscross the area. The Cleveland Way, a prominent long-distance footpath, passes through Osmotherley and offers breathtaking views. Families can embark on leisurely hikes to locations like the nearby Cod Beck Reservoir or experience exhilarating adventures in the rugged wilderness of the North York Moors.

For those interested in history, Osmotherley boasts several noteworthy landmarks. One of the most iconic attractions is the 12th-century Church of St. Peter, which provides a glimpse into the medieval past of the village. Kids can marvel at the magnificent architecture and explore the ancient tombstones in the churchyard. Additionally, Mount Grace Priory, a medieval Carthusian monastery located just a few miles away, offers an opportunity to step back in time and learn about monastic life in the Middle Ages.

Osmotherley is also home to various family-friendly activities that are sure to keep children entertained. The nearby Cod Beck Country Park is a popular destination, featuring a beautiful lake where families can enjoy picnics, feed ducks, and go on boat rides. With its playgrounds, sandpits, and adventure activities, the park offers endless hours of fun for kids. The park also provides opportunities for fishing, so children can try their hand at this relaxing and rewarding activity under proper supervision.

Another exciting attraction for kids in Osmotherley is Thorpe Perrow Arboretum and Bird of Prey Centre. Here, children can experience close encounters with majestic birds of prey and even witness thrilling flying displays. The arboretum is home to an abundance of tree species and boasts wonderful playgrounds and picnic areas. Families can enjoy leisurely walks, discover hidden trails, and learn about the plant and animal life in a beautiful and educational setting.

When it comes to dining options, the village offers several child-friendly options. The local pubs and tearooms provide a warm and welcoming environment, serving delicious meals that cater to kids’ preferences. From traditional fish and chips to homemade pies and ice creams, there is a wide variety of appetizing options to choose from. Osmotherley’s friendly locals are always ready to provide recommendations and suggest child-friendly places to eat.

In conclusion, Osmotherley is a fantastic destination for families with children. Its stunning natural scenery, fascinating historical sites, and enjoyable activities make it an ideal place to create lasting memories. Whether your kids are thrill-seekers, nature lovers, or curious about history, Osmotherley has it all. So pack your bags, gather your family, and embark on an unforgettable adventure in this charming village in the heart of the North York Moors National Park.

