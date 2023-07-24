Where to take the kids this summer holiday in Ashington in the North East of England

Where to Take the Kids This Summer Holiday in Ashington, North East of England

As summer approaches, parents are eagerly planning their family vacations. If you’re looking for an exciting destination to take your kids this summer holiday, Ashington in the North East of England is an excellent choice. With its rich history, stunning natural beauty, and an array of family-friendly attractions, there’s something for everyone in this charming town. Let’s explore the top places to visit and make everlasting memories with your little ones.

Ashington boasts numerous green spaces where children can expend their energy and enjoy the great outdoors. One such place is Queen Elizabeth II Country Park. Set on a sprawling 100-acre site, this picturesque park offers plenty of space for kids to run around, play games, and have a picnic. The park also features a large adventure playground, complete with climbing frames, swings, and slides, providing endless fun for children of all ages. Additionally, there are beautiful walking trails winding through the park, allowing families to explore the surrounding nature in a peaceful setting. Admission to Queen Elizabeth II Country Park is free, making it an affordable option for families on a budget.

If your kids have a fascination with animals, a visit to Whitehouse Farm Centre is a must. Located just outside Ashington, this family-run farm offers an interactive experience that will delight children of all ages. Kids can get up close and personal with a wide variety of animals, including sheep, cows, pigs, and even meerkats. There are daily animal encounters where children can learn about different species and even have the opportunity to feed some of them. In addition to the animal attractions, Whitehouse Farm Centre boasts an impressive array of play areas, from outdoor playgrounds to a soft play barn, ensuring that children are thoroughly entertained throughout their visit.

For a more educational day out, why not take a trip to Woodhorn Museum? Housed in a beautifully-restored colliery building, this museum provides a fascinating insight into Ashington’s coal mining heritage. Kids can explore the interactive exhibits, which include a replica underground mine, where they can experience what it was like to work as a miner. The museum also offers a range of family-friendly workshops and activities, such as arts and crafts, storytelling sessions, and treasure hunts. Additionally, Woodhorn Museum is surrounded by picturesque grounds, perfect for a leisurely stroll and a picnic amidst the fresh air.

When it comes to family-friendly accommodations, Ashington has several options that cater to different preferences and budgets. The Premier Inn Ashington is an excellent choice for families, offering spacious rooms, comfortable beds, and a delicious breakfast buffet to start the day off right. Another popular option is the Travelodge Ashington, which provides affordable accommodation with family rooms and ample parking facilities. For those seeking a more unique experience, why not consider a camping or caravan site in the surrounding countryside? This allows families to immerse themselves in nature while exploring the beautiful North East of England.

In conclusion, Ashington in the North East of England is a fantastic destination for a summer holiday with the kids. From the vast green spaces of Queen Elizabeth II Country Park to the hands-on experiences at Whitehouse Farm Centre and the educational exhibits at Woodhorn Museum, there is an abundance of family-friendly attractions to explore. When planning your trip, consider staying at one of the family-oriented accommodations in the area to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable stay. Make the most of your summer holiday by creating lifelong memories with your children in Ashington.

