Where to take the kids this summer holiday in North Yorkshire in the North East of England

Summer holidays are just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a fantastic destination to take your kids, consider North Yorkshire in the North East of England. This stunning county is packed with breathtaking landscapes, historical sites, and exciting attractions that will keep the whole family entertained. From thrilling outdoor activities to educational museums, there is something for everyone in North Yorkshire. So, let’s explore some of the best places to visit during your summer holiday in this beautiful part of England.

First on the list is the famous North York Moors National Park. Spanning over 1,400 square kilometers, this stunning natural landscape is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. The park offers a wide range of activities for children of all ages. You can take your little ones on a scenic hike, spot wildlife, or opt for a thrilling mountain biking experience. There are also plenty of picnic spots where you can relax and enjoy the breathtaking views. Don’t miss a ride on the North York Moors Railway, a heritage steam train that runs through the heart of the park and offers a unique way to discover the stunning surroundings.

If your children are history buffs, a visit to the enchanting city of York is a must. Known for its rich historical heritage, York is home to countless attractions that will fascinate both kids and adults. Start your journey with a visit to the York Minster, one of the largest Gothic cathedrals in Europe. The cathedral offers guided tours, and kids can take part in interactive workshops and craft activities. Next, head to the Jorvik Viking Centre, an award-winning interactive museum that takes you back in time to the Viking age. Children can experience a reconstructed Viking village and even ride in a time capsule to explore the city as it was over 1,000 years ago.

For a more adventurous experience, take your family to the Flamingo Land Resort. Located near Malton, this theme park and zoo is a perfect destination for a fun-filled day out. With over 100 rides and attractions, as well as more than 140 species of animals, the Flamingo Land Resort offers entertainment for everyone. From thrilling roller coasters and water slides to animal encounters and live shows, your kids will have the time of their lives. Don’t forget to check out the Peter Rabbit Adventure, where little ones can explore the world of Beatrix Potter’s beloved character.

