Where to take the kids this weekend in The North East of England?

The North East of England is home to a wealth of family-friendly attractions that are perfect for a fun day out with the kids. Whether you’re looking for outdoor adventures, educational experiences, or just a bit of family bonding time, the North East has something for everyone. So, if you’re wondering where to take the kids this weekend, here are a few ideas to get you started:

One of the top attractions in the North East for families is Beamish Museum. This open-air museum offers a fascinating glimpse into life in the North East during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Kids will love exploring the historic buildings, riding on the old-fashioned trams, and meeting the costumed characters who bring the past to life. With plenty of interactive exhibits and activities, Beamish is a great place to educate and entertain kids of all ages.

If you’re looking for some outdoor fun, why not head to the Northumberland National Park? With its stunning scenery, diverse wildlife, and ancient historical sites, the park offers endless opportunities for family adventures. Take a leisurely hike along one of the park’s many trails, go birdwatching at one of the designated bird hides, or explore the ruins of ancient castles and forts. The Northumberland National Park is a great way to get the kids out and active while enjoying the beauty of the North East countryside.