NOMINATE YOUR NAN NOW: Del Monte® and Fern Britton Launch Campaign Ahead of National Baking Week to Save Traditional Baking

Traditional baking is at risk of fading away, with 74% of Brits worried that cherished family recipes could be lost, according to new consumer research commissioned by Del Monte®, the UK’s number one canned fruit brand*, trusted by generations for over 130 years.

As we approach National Baking Week (w/c 14th October), this tradition remains close to the hearts of many. Baking has long been a beloved cornerstone of British family life, with British grannies often considered the heroes of baking—icons like Mary Berry and Prue Leith have long represented the nation’s love for homemade treats. However, almost half of today’s grandparents (46%) no longer bake and share recipes with their grandkids, raising concerns that these timeless recipes may disappear.

Despite this, the love for baking remains strong, with 87% of people expressing a desire to bake more often. Yet, 62% of households admit they’re baking less to save money due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, while 51% cite a lack of time as a major barrier to baking.

To preserve these precious baking traditions, Del Monte® is partnering with Fern Britton to revive its iconic ‘Man from Del Monte’ campaign, now with a new focus – the search for the first-ever “Nans from Del Monte.” These grandmothers will share their favourite recipes and give their seal of approval to Del Monte®’s creations, just like the famous ‘Man from Del Monte’ did in the 1980s.

TV presenter and baking enthusiast, Fern Britton, comments: “I’m thrilled to be teaming up with Del Monte to celebrate and protect the importance of family recipes. These dishes are a special part of our heritage, filled with memories. In my family, recipes like pineapple upside-down cake, apple pie, and the classic Victoria sponge have been passed down for generations, and I still make them all the time. It’s wonderful to share these with my children, and I look forward to passing them on to my grandchildren. Baking together creates such beautiful, lasting memories.”

Thierry Montange, Marketing Director, Europe and Africa at Del Monte®, added: “We’re on a mission to reignite the passion for traditional baking and ensure that cherished family recipes are passed down through generations. Grandparents have been central to shaping our baking culture, and many of us hold fond memories of baking alongside them. However, modern challenges like busy lifestyles and rising costs are putting these traditions at risk.

“Our campaign and the search for the ‘Nans from Del Monte’ is all about celebrating these invaluable family connections and encouraging everyone to revive their baking heritage. Let’s come together to preserve these treasured recipes and ensure the joy of baking continues.”

A vast majority (70%) believe it’s important to keep traditional baking recipes alive within their families. Among the most cherished recipes are the Victoria sponge, which 25% of people hope to pass down, and the apple crumble (21%).

The top five favourite classic bakes were given to Apple Crumble/Pie, Victoria Sponge, Brownies, Cookies and Lemon Drizzle Cakes – all of which are at risk of no longer being passed down through the generations.

By honouring the central role grandparents play in Britain’s culinary history, Del Monte®’s campaign aims to inspire the next generation to dust off their recipe books and keep family baking traditions alive for years to come.

Members of the public can nominate themselves or someone they know to be a Nan of Del Monte by visiting freshdelmontefun.com/nan-from-del-monte and entering their details along with a cherished recipe. Five nans will be shortlisted after the competition closes on the 30th of October.