Who are Maidstone United?

Maidstone United is a professional football club based in Maidstone, Kent, England. The club was founded in 1992, but its origins date back to the late 19th century when Maidstone Invicta FC was established in 1880. Maidstone United currently competes in the National League South, which is the sixth tier of the English football league system.

After a period of success in the late 1980s and early 1990s, which included progressing to the FA Cup third round and winning the Football Conference title in 1989, Maidstone United unfortunately faced financial difficulties. This led to the club being liquidated in 1992. However, the club was re-established a few years later in 1992 as Maidstone United FC.

Since its reformation, Maidstone United has experienced both highs and lows. The club initially competed in the Kent County Football League and gradually progressed through the non-league pyramid. The team achieved promotion to the National League South in 2015, which marked a significant milestone in the club’s recent history.

In recent years, Maidstone United has made significant improvements to its home ground, the Gallagher Stadium. The stadium, located in Maidstone town center, has a seating capacity of approximately 4,200. It features modern facilities and has become an iconic landmark for the club and its supporters.

Maidstone United is known for its strong fan base and has a loyal following. The club has a number of active supporters’ groups, including the Stones Independent Supporters Association (SISA) and the Maidstone United Supporters Club (MUSC). These groups play a vital role in promoting the club, organizing events, and creating a vibrant matchday atmosphere.

On the pitch, Maidstone United has had some notable achievements. In addition to winning the Football Conference title in 1989, the club has also achieved success in various cup competitions. Maidstone United reached the FA Cup third round in the 1990-1991 season, where they faced Coventry City, a top-flight team at the time. This was a significant feat for a non-league club and captured national attention.

Off the pitch, Maidstone United is also involved in the local community. The club runs various initiatives to engage with fans and promote grassroots football. Maidstone United’s Community Department organizes football coaching sessions, holiday camps, and educational programs to inspire young people and create a positive impact in the local area.

As Maidstone United continues to build on its rich history and develop as a club, its fans remain steadfast in their support. The club’s future aspirations include further promotion up the football league pyramid, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Football League. With dedicated fans, a committed management team, and a strong community presence, Maidstone United is a club that continues to make its mark in the world of football.