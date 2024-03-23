Who could win the Australian GP in 2024?

The Australian Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated events in the Formula 1 calendar, attracting fans from all over the world. As we look ahead to the 2024 edition of the race, the question on everyone’s mind is, who could emerge as the victor? With so many talented drivers and fierce competition on the track, predicting the winner is no easy task. Let’s take a closer look at some of the top contenders heading into the Australian GP in 2024.

One of the drivers to watch out for in the upcoming race is Max Verstappen. The Dutchman has been making waves in the world of Formula 1, showcasing his exceptional driving skills and fierce competitiveness. Verstappen has been a consistent performer on the track, challenging the dominance of the Mercedes team in recent years. With his aggressive driving style and never-say-die attitude, Verstappen is definitely a strong candidate for victory in the Australian GP.

Another driver who could clinch the top spot in the 2024 Australian GP is Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver has been steadily improving since his debut in Formula 1, and has shown that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level. Leclerc’s speed, precision, and intelligent racecraft make him a formidable opponent on the track. With the right car and strategy, he could very well be the driver to watch out for in the upcoming race.