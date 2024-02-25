Who could win the F1 world championship in 2024

As the 2024 Formula 1 season kicks off, fans and experts alike are speculating on who could potentially take home the coveted world championship title. With a talented pool of drivers and competitive teams on the grid, the battle for supremacy promises to be intense. Let’s take a look at some of the top contenders who could emerge victorious at the end of the season.

One of the strongest contenders for the 2024 F1 world championship is none other than the current reigning champion, Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver has been in scintillating form in recent seasons, showcasing his exceptional talent behind the wheel. With the backing of a powerhouse team like Red Bull Racing, Verstappen has all the tools at his disposal to mount a successful title defense. His aggressive driving style and unwavering determination make him a force to be reckoned with on the track, and it would come as no surprise if he clinches another championship in 2024.

Another driver who could potentially challenge for the world championship in 2024 is Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque driver has shown tremendous potential since joining Ferrari and has already notched up several impressive victories. Leclerc’s speed, consistency, and tactical prowess make him a formidable opponent on race day. With Ferrari’s continued investment in their F1 program and the team’s ambition to return to the top of the standings, Leclerc could be a serious threat to Verstappen’s title defense. If he can maintain his current form and capitalize on any opportunities that come his way, Leclerc has a real shot at clinching his first world championship.