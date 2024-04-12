Best Jokes About Friday?

It’s Friday! The end of the work week and the start of the weekend. It’s a day many people look forward to as they can finally unwind and relax after a long week of hard work. And what better way to kick off the weekend than with some hilarious jokes about Friday? Here are some of the best jokes to get you in the Friday spirit!

Why did the teacher go to the beach on Friday? Because she wanted to test the waters before the weekend!

What did the high-five say to the face on Friday? SLAP! It’s the weekend!

How does a penguin build its house on Friday? Igloos it together!

Why don’t we tell secrets on a farm on Friday? Because the potatoes have eyes and the corn has ears!

What do you call a cow on Friday afternoon? Pasture bedtime!

Why was the math book sad on Friday? It had too many problems!

Why was the calendar so popular on Friday? Because it had so many dates!

Why did the golfer bring two pairs of pants on Friday? In case he got a hole in one!

Why was the broom late on Friday night? It swept in at the last minute!

Why did the tomato turn red on Friday? Because it saw the salad dressing!

Whether you’re looking to lighten the mood at work, impress your friends with your comedic timing, or just want a good laugh to kick off the weekend, these Friday jokes are sure to bring a smile to your face. So go ahead, share them with your friends and family and spread the joy of Friday fun!