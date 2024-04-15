Who is Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is a well-known Irish mixed martial artist and former professional boxer who has made a name for himself as one of the most popular and successful fighters in the world. Born on July 14, 1988, in Dublin, Ireland, McGregor began his career in combat sports at a young age and quickly rose through the ranks to become a two-division champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

McGregor first gained widespread attention in 2013 when he signed with the UFC and quickly made a name for himself with his brash personality, quick wit, and knockout power. He won his first UFC fight in just 67 seconds, and went on to capture titles in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously.

Outside of the octagon, McGregor has also made a name for himself as a successful businessman and entrepreneur. In addition to his fighting career, he has launched his own clothing line, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, and even ventured into the world of professional boxing with a highly publicized fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.