North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Food & Drink Hospitality Life North East News

WHY HAGGERTY’S NO FLASH IN THE PAN…

ByDave Stopher

Jul 4, 2023

A TRADITIONAL Northumbrian dish has earned a permanent place on a top restaurant’s menu after wowing the stars of a new tv show.

When chefs at the Northumberland Arms, at Felton, added pan haggerty – a layered dish of sliced potatoes, onions, butter and shredded cheddar cheese – to their list of specials, little did they know it would be such a hit with one of tv’s most famous faces.

But when former TOWIE star Mark Wright, his dad Mark and brother Josh – visiting the area with their new BBC show, A Wright Family Holiday – turned up at the venue, they were determined to give the dish a try.

And they loved it so much that pan haggerty, once a staple meal for the region’s poorer families, has been once again thrust into the spotlight.

The simple dish has now been moved from the specials board and will take its place alongside dishes such as pork fillet Wellington and sirloin steak on the pub’s main menu.

Although its exact date of origin is unknown, pan haggerty, which should always be served from the vessel it was cooked in, probably derived from the Industrial Revolution.

Its cheap and readily available ingredients – and the fact it could be cooked in one pan on a cast iron range – made it an instant hit with working families.

And its popularity soon spread outside Northumberland with most UK counties now having their own version of it.

The Wright family stopped off at the Northumberland Arms – a former coaching inn with an outside terrace, overlooking the picturesque River Coquet – during filming of their new series, which is a road trip around Britain.

“They’d never tried pan haggerty before,” said Stuart Young of the Northumberland Pub Co, which operates The Northumberland Arms, “and they absolutely loved it.

“After all, what’s not to love. Potatoes, onions and cheese sourced from one of our finest Northumberland cheesemakers – they’re a match made in heaven.

“If you’re from the North East you’ve probably had pan haggerty – or a version of it – before. But often we’re so keen to try new things that old dishes fall out of favour.

“Seeing how much Mark and his family enjoyed it reminded us of just how special it is.”

For more information about The Northumberland Arms, or to book, visit www.northumberlandarms-felton.co.uk

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

By Dave Stopher

Related Post

Life Travel & Tourism

Angel Of The North: The History and Heritage…

Jul 4, 2023 admin
Business Durham Health Newcastle North East North East News Sunderland Technology Teesside

Intasite Expands Blue Chip Client Base

Jul 4, 2023 Global News Media
Business Charity Health Law & Finance Life Newcastle

St Martin’s Centre Provides A Warm Welcome To Local Community Thanks To Newcastle Building Society Funding

Jul 4, 2023 JulianFPR

You missed

Food & Drink Hospitality Life North East News

WHY HAGGERTY’S NO FLASH IN THE PAN…

Jul 4, 2023 Dave Stopher
Business

Beyond Boundaries: The Art of Abstract Logo Design

Jul 4, 2023 hyperlocalcloud
Education

Check out these mini graduates who are all set for a big future

Jul 4, 2023 Pressoffice
Technology

POS Software- Top 10 Features To Look For- A Complete Guide

Jul 4, 2023 admin