The world of courier insurance can be complicated. Many companies are willing to take advantage of your confusion. If you have a courier, you need to know: Courier insurance isn’t just for high-value items. Yes, if you’re carrying expensive cargo, you’ll want full coverage. But it’s important to realize that courier insurance covers more than you might think. Courier insurance covers more than just your cargo. Courier insurance covers all kinds of damage to your vehicle, as long as you have comprehensive coverage for it. There isn’t just for an accident—you can get compensation for windshield chips and other minor damage, too. For some couriers, the difference between full and partial coverage is minimal.

Courier insurance is an insurance policy that shows how important the safety of goods in transit is. They are used to protect the parcel in transit from any damages, loss, theft, or non-delivery.

In the UK, courier insurance is essential for the Courier company. As we all know, accidents can and do happen. Every day there are reports in the news of delivery drivers being injured or killed in road accidents. And if you work as a courier boy and have no insurance, you will not be covered by your employers for any injuries you may sustain. If the worst happens, and you are involved in an accident that wasn’t your fault, you may find yourself liable for any damage caused. However, if you are driving for a company, you will be covered by them, and if you have delivery insurance, you will also be covered.

Courier Insurance Includes

Courier insurance protects your business against loss of or damage to items that got moved. The insurance includes:

The cost of repair or replacement where appropriate.

The price of loss of profit.

The cost of any additional expense you incur where applicable.

Any special delivery instructions.

How to get affordable courier insurance

Courier insurance is a tricky business to understand, even for those in the know. It can be expensive, and the level of cover can vary dramatically between providers. Courier. A Clean Green Compare is a well-known company that offers courier insurance to any couriers across the country. The courier insurance from Clean Green Compare is very affordable and shows you the best possible insurance when you are in the middle of delivering your package. Whether you are a bike courier, van courier, or car courier, you can get the best courier insurance quote from Clean Green Compare.

Advantages of Courier Insurance

Following are the advantage of Courier Insurance:-