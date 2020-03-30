Kokoro Gin is the perfect addition to complete your drinks cabinet line-out this Rugby World Cup!

Kokoro Gin – a London Dry Gin with a Japanese Heart is distilled with nine botanicals, including fresh Japanese Sansho berries, imported from the Afan Woodland of Nagano prefecture, Japan. Sansho berries are used extensively in Japanese cuisine and have a distinctly earthy black pepper flavour with a piney citrus finish. The choice of botanicals was inspired by founder James’ uncle, the adventurer and explorer C.W. Nicol, known as Uncle Nic, who lives in the forest which he has helped restore and preserve for over 30 years. 10% of the profit from every bottle goes back to the Afan Woodland Trust to help continue his work.

The name Kokoro means heart in Japanese – the soul and essence of something. It perfectly describes the heart of the Japanese forest, so important to James and his family.

Kick off the Rugby World Cup with a Kokoro Dragon Ball Cocktail:

50ml Kokoro Gin

20ml Lemon Juice

5ml Kokoro Cherry Blossom Liqueur

10ml Honey Syrup (3:1)

10ml Aperol

2 Dashes of Orange Flower Water

Champagne (optional)

Garnish: Orange Peel

Shake all ingredients apart from the Champagne with ice

Double strain and top with Champagne

Garnish with a twist of orange peel

If this is a bit too much to ‘tackle’ during half-time,

why not try a signature Kokoro G&T to mark the start of the World Cup?

Combine 50ml Kokoro Gin with premium light tonic and garnish with a fresh sprig of tarragon.

Convert your G&T to the next league with Kokoro’s Japanese flavoured liqueurs. Available in 3 different expressions including, Blueberry & Lemongrass, Yuzu & Ginger and Cherry Blossom.

Combine 25ml of Kokoro Gin liqueur with premium light tonic for a deliciously different G&T.

Kokoro Small Batch Gin

RRP: £30 for 70cl or £15 for 20cl

Available from: kokorogin.com, Master of Malt, 31Dover, Amazon and other good retailers.

Kokoro Liqueurs

RRP: £12.50 for 20cl

Gift set – RRP: £37.50 with 3 x 20cl expressions