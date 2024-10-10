Why this Sunderland professor is being recognised for her impact on education

A Visiting Professor at the University of Sunderland has been named as one of the top 50 most influential people making an impact on education, according to Education Business magazine.

Now in its third year, the EB50 Most Influential list recognises the people who go above and beyond to shape the educational system in England. The list includes people from a variety of backgrounds, such as government officials, teachers, union representatives, and lobbyists.

Department for Education adviser and leading figure in the initial teacher training sector, Professor Samantha Twiselton OBE, has been ranked at number 15.

It means this is the second time Professor Twiselton has featured in this prestigious list after making the top 50 in 2021.

Professor Twiselton, who joined the University as a Visiting Professor in 2023, said: “It’s a pleasant surprise to be named on this list again. I continue to be passionate about the importance of supporting, developing and therefore retaining teachers in England and around the world to be the best they can be.

“This is why my values align so well with the University of Sunderland. I look forward to continuing to work together on our shared moral purpose.”

Professor Twiselton works with the University’s School of Education, bringing her wealth of expertise and passion to supporting its growing national and international reputation and longstanding success in developing and supporting trainee teachers.

She joined the University after leaving her role as director of Sheffield Institute of Education at Sheffield Hallam University for the last 10 years, where she remains an Emeritus Professor.

Professor Twiselton has played a leading role as a key member of several DfE Expert Groups on initial teacher training (ITT) and development. Following her work on the advisory group for the Carter review of initial teaching training, Professor Twiselton has been a key member on both the Core Content Framework (CCF) and importantly, the Early Career Framework (ECF), and she was a member of the DfE’s expert advisory group on the Market Review of Initial Teaching Training.

A Founding Fellow and previously Vice President (external) of the Chartered College of Teaching, in June 2018 Professor Twiselton was named in the Queen’s birthday honours as a recipient of an OBE for services to Higher Education.

Dr Ben Middleton, Academic Dean of the Faculty of Education, Society and Creative Industries at the University of Sunderland, said: ‘It is no surprise to us that Professor Twiselton’s expertise and influence has been recognised in this way.

“Our Initial Teacher Training provision in the School of Education has benefited greatly from Samantha’s involvement and we are well placed to help the government deliver on its plans to train the teachers of tomorrow.”

