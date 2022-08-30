A KEEN young animal lover is on cloud nine after being one of only 13 students in England to achieve a clean sweep of 12 of the very highest grades at GCSE.

Ripon Grammar School student Anna Bradley was one of only 13 students in England who got straight 9s – the equivalent of an exceptionally high A*s – in 12 GCSEs this year.

The 16-year-old, from Ripon, who volunteers for the Blue Cross animal welfare charity, says she is relieved to put the disruption of the pandemic behind her after finding studying at home during the pandemic a challenge.

Anna, who plans to study biology, chemistry, design technology and German at A-level hopes to study biology at university: “I’m really happy with my grades and excited to continue my journey with RGS into sixth form.”

Hers was one of a number of exceptional performances amid an excellent set of results for the leading grammar school where the 129-strong year group claimed a total of 601 top 9/8 grades (the equivalent of A*s).

Despite enduring two years of disruption to their education 69.9 percent of all grades awarded were 9-7 (A*-A)s with an impressive 94.5 per cent of all grades achieved being 9-5 (A*-B)s.

Five students achieved ten or more grade 9s, the equivalent of exceptionally high A*s.

Athletics sensation Isaac Henson, whose father was diagnosed with cancer just weeks before he sat his GCSEs, achieved five grade 9s, three 8s and three 7s.

The 16-year-old, from Winksley, was also recently named triple Yorkshire champ in shot put, discus and 100m hurdles and Northern regional champ in javelin: “It’s been hard work and I could not have done this without the dedication of my teachers.”

Young karate star Samarth Dasarathi collected a string of top grades after smashing his GCSE exams. The 16-year-old, from Ripon, who has competed at national level and gained his second level black belt last July, achieved ten grade 9s and one grade 8.

“A big thank you to all my teachers. I’m looking forward to starting sixth form now,” he said.

Hardworking young farmer Will Jarvis reaped a crop of top grades while juggling his long working hours and playing rugby for his county with schoolwork. He took time off from preparing land for next year’s wheat crop to celebrate achieving nine grade 9s and two 8s.

“I’m really pleased with my results. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed each subject, with some brilliant teachers,” he said.

Talented yachtswoman Coral Watt sailed through her exams to collect top grades. The 16-year-old, from Dishforth, is on the crest of a wave after collecting two 9s, six 8s, two 6s and a 5.

“I think everyone in Year 11 should be really pleased with their results as we’ve come a long way through the pandemic,” she said.

Headmaster Jonathan Webb said: We are delighted for our GCSE students who have worked so hard during two years of disrupted education and I would like to congratulate also the teaching staff who supported students through the lockdowns with an effective online programme which left them well-placed for exams this summer.”